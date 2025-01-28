Houston Rockets vs Atlanta Hawks Prediction and Betting Tips | Jan. 28, 2025

The Atlanta Hawks host the Houston Rockets on Tuesday for their first encounter of the 2024-25 NBA season. The Hawks went 2-0 against the Rockets in their 2023-24 season series.

Houston Rockets vs Atlanta Hawks game details and odds

The Rockets-Hawks matchup is scheduled to tip off at 7:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

The game will be broadcast locally on SCHN in Houston and FDSSE around Atlanta. Fans can also stream the game live on FuboTV or via NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Rockets (-225) vs Hawks (+200)

Spread: Rockets (-6.5) vs Hawks (+6.5)

Total (O/U): -110 (o227.5) / -110 (u227.5)

Note: The odds could change before tipoff.

Houston Rockets vs Atlanta Hawks Preview

The Houston Rockets are second in the Western Conference with a 31-14 record and have won eight of their last 10 games. They are riding a three-game winning streak after beating the Boston Celtics 114-112 on the road on Monday. Amen Thompson led the Rockets to victory with 33 points, nine rebounds, four assists, one steal and a block.

Meanwhile, the Atlanta Hawks are ninth in the East with a 22-24 record and have won four of their last 10 outings. They are dealing with a five-game losing streak after their 100-92 road loss against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday. De'Andre Hunter led the Hawks' losing effort off the bench with 35 points, two rebounds and an assist.

Houston have Jabari Smith Jr. and Cam Whitmore listed as out. They will likely use a starting lineup of Fred VanVleet (PG), Jalen Green (SG), Amen Thomspon (SF), Dillon Brooks (PF) and Alperen Sengun (C).

Meanwhile, Atlanta will be without Dyson Daniels, Jalen Johnson, Larry Nance Jr., Cody Zeller, and Kobe Bufkin. Trae Young is questionable to play, and his participation will be a game-time decision.

The Hawks are expected to deploy a starting lineup of Trae Young (PG), Vit Krejci (SG), Zaccharie Risacher (SF), De'Andre Hunter (PF) and Onyeka Okongwu (C).

Houston Rockets vs Atlanta Hawks Betting Tips

Alperen Sengun is expected to record under 15.5 rebounds + assists in the contest. He's averaging under the line this season and has also crossed the mark just once in his previous five outings.

Jalen Green could record under 4.5 rebounds. He's averaging 4.3 rebounds in the season and barely crossed the mark just twice in his last nine games.

Houston Rockets vs Atlanta Hawks Prediction

The Rockets have taken down the top two teams of the East in their last three games and are expected to cruise through the struggling Hawks.

