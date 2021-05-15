Houston Rockets vs Atlanta Hawks Prediction & Match Preview - May 16th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Atlanta Hawks will host the Houston Rockets in an enticing 2020-21 NBA matchup at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta. It'll be the final game of the regular season for both teams.

The Houston Rockets will play for pride, as they are destined to finish at the bottom of the Western Conference standings. The Atlanta Hawks, meanwhile, will look to complete the double over the Rockets to confirm their fourth seed in the East.

Match Details

Fixture: Houston Rockets vs Atlanta Hawks | NBA Season 2020-21.

Date & Time: Sunday, May 16th; 7:00 PM ET (Monday, 4:30 AM IST).

Venue: State Farm Arena, Atlanta, Georgia.

Houston Rockets Preview

With a 17-54 record on the season, the Houston Rockets have the worst mark in the Western Conference. Although injuries have played a significant role in the team's abysmal performances this season, the Rockets were also not able to fill the void left behind by James Harden following his move to the Brooklyn Nets.

Nevertheless, in their last outing, the Houston Rockets put together an impressive 122-115 win over the LA Clippers to end a debilitating seven-game losing streak.

Key Player - Kelly Olynyk

Kelly Olynyk (#41) of the Houston Rockets

Kelly Olynyk was traded to the Houston Rockets on March 25th from the Miami Heat. The forward has hit the ground running and has been sensational for the Rockets since then.

In his debut game, he registered 16 points, four rebounds and four assists to help his team to a 129-107 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves. Since his arrival, he has been the standout player for the Houston Rockets, averaging 19.1 points, 8.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game.

Houston Rockets Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - DJ Augustin | Shooting Guard - Khyri Thomas l Small Forward - Jae'Sean Tate l Power Forward - Kenyon Martin Jr. l Center - Kelly Olynyk.

Atlanta Hawks Preview

The Atlanta Hawks are on a three-game winning streak as they look to close their regular-season campaign on a high. By winning six of their last ten games, the Hawks have ascended to fourth in the Eastern Conference standings.

The Hawks' relatively young frontcourt has been impressive this season. John Collins, Cam Reddish and Clint Capela have been major contributors to the team's success.

Key Player - Trae Young

Trae Young (#11) of the Atlanta Hawks

Trae Young has been impressive at both ends of the court for the Atlanta Hawks this season.

The 22-year-old guard is averaging 25.5 points and 9.4 assists per game. In his last outing against the Orlando Magic, he recorded 18 points and seven assists in 26 minutes.

Young has hit top form this season, so it will be exciting to see how he fares in the postseason.

Atlanta Hawks Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Trae Young | Shooting Guard - Bogdan Bogdanovic l Small Forward - Solomon Hill l Power Forward - John Collins l Center - Clint Capela.

Rockets vs Hawks Prediction

The Atlanta Hawks are poised to beat the Houston Rockets for the second time this season. The Hawks have a relatively healthy team and have most of their starters available for this game.

Kelly Olynyk is the only Rockets player who might pose a threat offensively against the Hawks. Despite the Hawks not having one of the best defenses in the league, they should be confident of keeping Olynyk quiet.

Where to watch the Rockets vs Hawks game?

Local coverage of this game will be available on AT&T SportsNet Southwest and Bally Sports Southeast-Atlanta. The match can also be live-streamed with an NBA League Pass.