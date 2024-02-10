Houston Rockets vs Atlanta Hawks: Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips | February 10, 2024

The Houston Rockets visit the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, with tipoff at 7:30 p.m. ET. This will be the second and the final game of their season series, with the Hawks winning 134-127 on Dec. 21. The game is part of the NBA's 11-game schedule.

The Rockets, 23-28, have fallen to 12th in the West and will play on the second night of a back-to-back, coming off a 107-104 road loss to the Toronto Raptors. Only two starters scored in double digits, with Dillon Brooks' team-high 20 points.

The Hawks, 23-29, meanwhile, hold the 10th spot in the East, coming off an impressive 127-121 win over the new-look Philadelphia 76ers on the road. They will also play on the second night of a back-to-back. Trae Young had a game-high 37 points and 12 assists.

Houston Rockets vs. Atlanta Hawks prediction, starting lineups and betting tips

The game between the Houston Rockets and the Atlanta Hawks will be broadcast locally on Bally Sports SE-ATL and Space City Home Network for home and away coverage.

It will also be available on Fubo TV and NBA League Pass for live-streaming with a free trial, which gives viewers access to NBA TV for a week.

Spread: Rockets +4.5 vs. Hawks -4.5

Moneyline: Rockets +164 vs. Hawks -190

Total over and under: Rockets O 239.5 vs. Hawks U 239.5

Houston Rockets vs. Atlanta Hawks preview

The Rockets have struggled lately, losing three straight games on the road and going 3-7 in their last 10.

Under new coach Ime Udoka, they have boasted a top-10 defensive rating of 112.7, which ranks sixth, but it has dropped to 119.3 in their last 10 games, ranking second-last.

After being named an All-Star, Trae Young has led the Hawks to a 5-2 record. With the trade deadline out of the picture, the Hawks are committed to the duo of Young and Dejounte Murray for the season.

The Hawks are anticipated to extend their winning streak with Young's stellar play. Meanwhile, the Rockets will look to establish their defensive identity again, as the Hawks boast an offensive rating of 119.0, which ranks seventh, with the sixth most attempts in 3-pointers at 36.4%.

Houston Rockets vs. Atlanta Hawks starting lineups

The Rockets will start Amen Thompson at PG, Jalen Green at SG, Dillion Brooks at SF, Jabari Smith Jr. at PF and Alperen Sengun at center.

Meanwhile, the Hawks will start Trae Young at PG, Dejounte Murray at SG, Saddiq Bey at SF, Jalen Johnson at PF and Onyeka Okongwu at center.

Houston Rockets vs. Atlanta Hawks betting tips

Jalen Green has averaged 18.2 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.2 assists on 41.3% shooting and 31.8% from the 3-point. His point prop is set at over/under 20.5 and is favorable to cross or match this.

Alperen Sengun has averaged 21.3 points, 9.3 rebounds and 5.0 assists on 54.1% shooting. His point prop is set at over/under 23.5 and is favorable to cross or reach this mark.

Houston Rockets vs. Atlanta Hawks predictions

The Atlanta Hawks are favored to win at home, according to sportsbooks and betting lines. They are favored with a -4.5 point spread and -190 on the moneyline.

That could be attributed to the Rockets being 5-19 on the road, while the Hawks are 12-14. The Hawks are expected to go under the point total of 239.5, and the Rockets are favored to go over. Expect the point total to go under, with the Rockets struggling on offense.

