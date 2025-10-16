  • home icon
  Houston Rockets vs Atlanta Hawks Preseason Game Preview and Prediction | Oct. 16, 2025

Houston Rockets vs Atlanta Hawks Preseason Game Preview and Prediction | Oct. 16, 2025

By Michael Macasero
Modified Oct 16, 2025 07:07 GMT
NBA: Atlanta Hawks at Houston Rockets - Source: Imagn
Houston Rockets vs Atlanta Hawks Preseason Game Preview and Prediction | Oct. 16, 2025. [photo: Imagn]

The Houston Rockets will cap off their preseason schedule with a game against the Atlanta Hawks on Thursday. Houston showed its readiness to start the regular season after racking up three straight wins. The Rockets can end their exhibition slate with a clean sweep if they can walk away from Atlanta with a win.

Meanwhile, the Hawks hope to improve their chemistry a week before they tip off against the Toronto Raptors. After adding multiple key contributors, Atlanta’s game could use even more fine-tuning. They could do it against a team that could become a defensive juggernaut because of their size, length and defensive standouts.

Houston Rockets vs Atlanta Hawks Preview, Predicted Starting Lineups and Prediction

Moneyline: Rockets (+260) vs. Hawks (-300)

Odds: Rockets (+9.5) vs. Hawks (-9.5)

Total (O/U): Rockets (o233.0 -109) vs. Hawks (u233.0 -109

Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game.

Houston Rockets vs Atlanta Hawks preview

Kevin Durant, Jabari Smith Jr., Amen Thompson, Steven Adams and Alperen Sengun have played around 28-30 minutes in the Rockets’ last two preseason games. The starters are all available for the game against the Hawks, but it’s anybody’s guess how many minutes coach Ime Udoka will give them.

Udoka’s starters seemed to have found their chemistry, making it possible that he could give more minutes to his bench. If Thompson, Sengun and Durant are out, Houston’s offense could stutter. Reed Sheppard and Aaron Holiday could likely get the playmaking duties to keep the offense humming.

The Hawks have tried to keep their starters as fresh as possible. Trae Young, Jalen Johnson, Kristaps Porzingis, Dyson Daniels and Zaccharie Riscacher did not play in Atlanta’s 119-118 overtime win against the Miami Heat on Tuesday. Coach Quin Snyder will likely roll them out for the Hawks’ final preseason game.

Houston Rockets vs Atlanta Hawks predicted starting lineups

Rockets

PG: Reed Sheppard | SG: JD Davison | SF: Josh Okogie | PF: Tari Eason | C: Clint Capela

Hawks

PG: Trae Young | SG: Dyson Daniels | SF: Zaccharie Risacher | PF: Jalen Johnson | C: Kristaps Porzingis

Houston Rockets vs Atlanta Hawks prediction

The Houston Rockets are likely resting their key players, a big reason they are +9.5 underdogs. The Atlanta Hawks, playing in front of their home fans, are ready to use their projected starting five for their final preseason game. Houston’s second-stringers aren’t just going to roll over, possibly allowing the Rockets to cover the spread.

About the author
Michael Macasero

Michael Macasero

Twitter icon

Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.

Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.

Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting.

Edited by Michael Macasero
