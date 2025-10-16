Houston Rockets vs Atlanta Hawks Preseason Game Preview and Prediction | Oct. 16, 2025

The Houston Rockets will cap off their preseason schedule with a game against the Atlanta Hawks on Thursday. Houston showed its readiness to start the regular season after racking up three straight wins. The Rockets can end their exhibition slate with a clean sweep if they can walk away from Atlanta with a win.Meanwhile, the Hawks hope to improve their chemistry a week before they tip off against the Toronto Raptors. After adding multiple key contributors, Atlanta’s game could use even more fine-tuning. They could do it against a team that could become a defensive juggernaut because of their size, length and defensive standouts.Houston Rockets vs Atlanta Hawks Preview, Predicted Starting Lineups and PredictionMoneyline: Rockets (+260) vs. Hawks (-300)Odds: Rockets (+9.5) vs. Hawks (-9.5)Total (O/U): Rockets (o233.0 -109) vs. Hawks (u233.0 -109Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game.Houston Rockets vs Atlanta Hawks previewKevin Durant, Jabari Smith Jr., Amen Thompson, Steven Adams and Alperen Sengun have played around 28-30 minutes in the Rockets’ last two preseason games. The starters are all available for the game against the Hawks, but it’s anybody’s guess how many minutes coach Ime Udoka will give them.Udoka’s starters seemed to have found their chemistry, making it possible that he could give more minutes to his bench. If Thompson, Sengun and Durant are out, Houston’s offense could stutter. Reed Sheppard and Aaron Holiday could likely get the playmaking duties to keep the offense humming.The Hawks have tried to keep their starters as fresh as possible. Trae Young, Jalen Johnson, Kristaps Porzingis, Dyson Daniels and Zaccharie Riscacher did not play in Atlanta’s 119-118 overtime win against the Miami Heat on Tuesday. Coach Quin Snyder will likely roll them out for the Hawks’ final preseason game.Houston Rockets vs Atlanta Hawks predicted starting lineupsRocketsPG: Reed Sheppard | SG: JD Davison | SF: Josh Okogie | PF: Tari Eason | C: Clint CapelaHawksPG: Trae Young | SG: Dyson Daniels | SF: Zaccharie Risacher | PF: Jalen Johnson | C: Kristaps PorzingisHouston Rockets vs Atlanta Hawks predictionThe Houston Rockets are likely resting their key players, a big reason they are +9.5 underdogs. The Atlanta Hawks, playing in front of their home fans, are ready to use their projected starting five for their final preseason game. Houston’s second-stringers aren’t just going to roll over, possibly allowing the Rockets to cover the spread.