Houston Rockets vs Brooklyn Nets: Injury Reports, Starting 5s, Betting Odds & Spreads - April 5th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Houston Rockets will travel to the Barclays Center for a matchup against the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday, Apr. 5. Both teams have faced off only once previously this season, with the Rockets prevailing 114-104 win on that occasion.

The Rockets are coming off a disappointing 139-132 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday. Jalen Green scored 31 points on 66.7% shooting. In the process, he joined Michael Jordan and Allen Iverson as the third rookie to have over four 30-point games in their rookie season.

Josh Christopher added 30 points off the bench, but their efforts were not enough, as the Timberwolves' Big 3 of Anthony Edwards, Karl-Anthony Towns and D'Angelo Russell combined to score 83 points to lead them to a win.

The Nets, meanwhile, are coming off a 122-115 loss to the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday. Kevin Durant racked up a career-high 55 points, but that wasn't enough to help the Nets get over the line.

Once again, the Nets' defense proved to be a problem, as Trae Young was allowed to score 36 points. The Hawks were fabulous in the first half, and they kept the pressure on, making vital baskets in the second to grab a vital win.

Houston Rockets Injury Report

The Rockets have reported three players to be out due to injury. Dennis Schroder is out due to left shoulder soreness. Eric Gordon has been ruled out due to right groin soreness, while Christian Wood has been ruled out due to left hamstring tightness.

Player Name Status Reason Eric Gordon Out Right Groin Soreness Christian Wood Out Left Hamstring Tightness Dennis Schroder Out Left Shoulder Soreness

Brooklyn Nets Injury Report

The Nets have reported six players as part of their injury report. Joe Harris and Ben Simmons have been indefinitely ruled out for the season due to injuries. Goran Dragic has been listed out, as he has entered the league's health and safety protocols. James Johnson and Seth Curry have been listed as questionable, while Bruce Brown has been reported as probable due to a non-COVID-19 related illness.

Player Name Status Reason Seth Curry Questionable Left Ankle Soreness James Johnson Questionable Non-Covid Illness Bruce Brown Probable Non-Covid Illness Goran Dragic Out Health and Safety Protocols Ben Simmons Out Back Soreness Joe Harris Out Ankle Injury

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport Steve Nash says Ben Simmons will not make his debut for Brooklyn during regular season and play-in tournament Steve Nash says Ben Simmons will not make his debut for Brooklyn during regular season and play-in tournament https://t.co/vUIvnkQJGj

Houston Rockets vs Brooklyn Nets Betting Odds & Spreads - April 5, 2022

Team Name Records Moneyline Total Points [Over and Under] Point Spread Houston Rockets 20-59 +1050 Over 243.5 [-110] +17.5 [-110] Brooklyn Nets 40-38 -2500 Under 243.5 [-110] -17.5 [-110]

The Nets have been picked as the overwhelming favorites in this game due to the poor record the Rockets have had this season. Although the Nets are also not in the best form, they have the likes of Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant, who could turn the tables quickly in favor of the Nets. The Rockets are not great defensively, so the star duo of the Nets could take advantage of that and help the team get a crucial win at home.

Houston Rockets vs Brooklyn Nets Betting Tips

Houston Rockets

The Rockets have gone over the total in 43 of their games. The Rockets have won only two of their last 10 games on the road. Jalen Green is averaging 30.2 PPG in his last five appearances.

Brooklyn Nets

The Nets have won four of their last 10 games on the road. Kevin Durant is averaging 34.4 PPG, 7.2 RPG and 6.2 APG in his last five appearances. The Nets have a 7-6 record with Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant.

Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets Tough result, but KD gave it his all. Tough result, but KD gave it his all. https://t.co/GyuvlWHqNo

Houston Rockets vs Brooklyn Nets Predicted Starting Lineups

Houston Rockets

Washington Wizards vs Houston Rockets

The Rockets should start Jalen Green and Kevin Porter Jr. in the backcourt. Garrison Mathews and Jae'Sean Tate should share the frontcourt, while Alperen Sengun starts at center. Josh Christopher and Kenyon Martin Jr. could play the most minutes off the bench.

Brooklyn Nets

Brooklyn Nets vs Atlanta Hawks

The Nets should start Kyrie Irving and Patty Mills in the backcourt. If Bruce Brown is unable to play the game, Kessler Edwards could start in the frontcourt alongside Kevin Durant, while Andre Drummond keeps his position at center.

Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets KAI coming through in crunch time KAI coming through in crunch time https://t.co/X1Eg9UpyTL

The Rockets have won six of the last 10 games between the two teams.

The Nets are 17-21 at home, while the Rockets are 9-30 on the road.

The Nets are 12-17 against Western Conference teams, while the Rockets have a 9-18 record against Eastern Conference teams.

Houston Rockets vs Brooklyn Nets Predicted Starting 5s

Houston Rockets

Point Guard - Jalen Green | Shooting Guard - Kevin Porter Jr. | Small Forward - Garrison Matthews | Power Forward - Jae'Sean Tate | Center - Alperen Sengun.

Brooklyn Nets

Point Guard - Kyrie Irving | Shooting Guard - Patty Mills | Small Forward - Kevin Durant | Power Forward - Kessler Edwards | Center - Andre Drummond.

