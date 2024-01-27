Houston Rockets vs Brooklyn Nets: Prediction, starting lineups and betting tips | January 27, 2024

The Houston Rockets versus Brooklyn Nets matchup takes place on Jan. 27 as part of the 10-game schedule of the NBA. this is the second time that both teams meet this 2023-24 season, as the Rockets were able to pick up the win back on Jan. 3, 2024.

The Houston Rockets are coming off a win over the Charlotte Hornets after losing back-to-back matches. Their 21-23 record sees them sit 11th in the NBA Western Conference standings.

Meanwhile, the Brooklyn Nets are in the same position in the NBA Eastern Conference with a poorer 17-27 record. Furthermore, the Nets are on a three-game skid.

Houston Rockets vs Brooklyn Nets: Preview, betting tips, and prediction

The Houston Rockets versus Brooklyn Nets matchup commences at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York this coming Saturday, Jan. 27. The broadcasting rights belong to YES and Space City Home Network. The live airing starts at 6:00 p.m. Eastern Time, and NBA League Pass subscribers can access the online live stream.

Moneyline: Rockets (+160) vs Nets (-190)

Spread: Rockets +4.5 (-110) vs -4.5 Nets (-110)

Total (O/U): Rockets (u218.5) vs Nets (o218.5)

Houston Rockets vs Brooklyn Nets: Preview

The Brooklyn Nets will miss the services of Cam Johnson in this upcoming game due to personal reasons. Also not suiting up are Ben Simmons, Day'Ron Sharpe and Dariq Whitehead.

On the other side, Jabari Smith Jr. is still "questionable" to play. Tari Eason and Victor Oladipo are still healing from their respective injuries and are not expected to play in this upcoming game.

Houston Rockets vs Brooklyn Nets: Predicted lineups

Since Jabari Smith Jr. is still questionable, Jeff Green gets to start alongside Dillon Brooks and Alperen Sengun in the front court. They are joined by Fred VanVleet and Jalen Green as the starting guards.

With Cam Johnson out, Cam Thomas could get the starting spot. The rest of the Nets starters comprised Mikal Bridges, Nic Claxton, Spencer Dinwiddie and Dorian Finney-Smith.

Houston Rockets vs Brooklyn Nets: Betting tips

Mikal Bridges has been the most potent scorer for the Nets and his NBA prop is at 23.5 points. He has gone over the mark in the last three games and he should go over against the Rockets.

Jalen Green is Bridges' matchup at the shooting guard position and his NBA prop is 17.5 points. He is coming off a 29-point game and the trend is inclining that he will go over as well.

Houston Rockets vs Brooklyn Nets: Prediction

Having the home-court advantage puts the Brooklyn Nets as the favored team to win over the Houston Rockets. The spread should be covered while the total should go under just like their recent matchup this 2023-24 season.

