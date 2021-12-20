Houston Rockets vs Chicago Bulls: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - December 20th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Houston Rockets’ five-game road swing continues at the United Center for a matchup against the Chicago Bulls on Monday. Houston snapped a 15-game losing streak the last time they played a healthy Chicago team.

The youthful Rockets got off to a great start on their road trip with a win against the short-handed Detroit Pistons. Up next will be a much tougher test with the Chicago Bulls just beating LeBron James and the LA Lakers in a thrilling affair.

The Houston Rockets had seven players in double-figures to underline the overall improvement of their roster. Led by Christian Wood and Eric Gordon, the Rockets displayed poise in a close match to snap a two-game losing streak. They will need to be much better against the Chicago Bulls to win back-to-back games.

DeMar DeRozan torched the LA Lakers yet again to lead the Bulls past the Lakers. He played as if he was not sidelined for over two weeks due to virus protocols. The Chicago Bulls are reinvigorated with the return of DeRozan and Alex Caruso to their lineup.

After having their previous two games canceled, the Chicago Bulls are raring to get on with their season. Zach LaVine is still missing, but they have enough pieces to build another streak and get back to the top of the Eastern Conference standings.

Match Details

Fixture: Houston Rockets vs Chicago Bulls | 2021-22 NBA season

Date & Time: Monday, December 20th; 8:00 PM ET (Tuesday, December 21st, 6:30 AM IST)

Venue: United Center, Chicago, IL

Houston Rockets Preview

The Houston Rockets scored an upset against the Chicago Bulls in their first meeting. [Photo: Houston Chronicle]

After surprising the entire NBA with a seven-game winning streak, the Houston Rockets have fallen back to earth. They are just 2-4 in their last six games but are playing better basketball than in the early part of the season.

For the Houston Rockets to get back to their winning ways, they need to cut down on their turnovers again. They’ve been able to minimize the miscues in their winning run, but have returned to their old habits. If they can keep their turnovers down and play with effort, they should be competitive against the Chicago Bulls.

Key Player - Christian Wood

Christian Wood is averaging a double-double with 16.7 points and a career-high 11 rebounds per game. He has also become a better passer this season with a career-best 2.3 dimes per contest. Wood’s ceiling is not as high as his ultra-talented young teammates, but no one on the Houston Rockets has been as consistent as him.

Throughout the Houston Rockets' up-and-down season, it has been Christian Wood who has been the most steady. Whether he gets the recognition for his game or not, he just trudges on, playing his best basketball possible.

NBA @NBA



Christian Wood leads the way as 7



Christian Wood: 21 PTS, 8 REB

Eric Gordon: 18 PTS, 5 AST

Garrison Mathews: 16 PTS, 5 REB, 3 STL, 2 BLK

Cade Cunningham: 21 PTS, 7 REB, 11 AST 🏀 FINAL SCORE THREAD 🏀Christian Wood leads the way as 7 @HoustonRockets players finish in double-figures in their win 🚀Christian Wood: 21 PTS, 8 REBEric Gordon: 18 PTS, 5 ASTGarrison Mathews: 16 PTS, 5 REB, 3 STL, 2 BLKCade Cunningham: 21 PTS, 7 REB, 11 AST 🏀 FINAL SCORE THREAD 🏀Christian Wood leads the way as 7 @HoustonRockets players finish in double-figures in their win 🚀Christian Wood: 21 PTS, 8 REBEric Gordon: 18 PTS, 5 ASTGarrison Mathews: 16 PTS, 5 REB, 3 STL, 2 BLKCade Cunningham: 21 PTS, 7 REB, 11 AST https://t.co/e5zOuMMIlf

The 26-year old center played a great game against his former team, the Detroit Pistons. Woods finished with All-Star numbers and probably made the Pistons regret their decision not to re-sign him.

Houston Rockets Predicted Lineup

G - Eric Gordon | G - Josh Christopher | F - Garrison Matthews | F - Jae’Sean Tate | C - Christian Wood

Chicago Bulls Preview

The Chicago Bulls returned to NBA action with a resounding win over the Los Angeles Lakers. [Photo: NBA.com]

It seemed like years since the last time the Chicago Bulls played an NBA game. The Bulls’ return to action could not have come at a better time than against the star-studded but short-handed LA Lakers and LeBron James.

The Chicago Bulls snapped a two-game losing streak by going back to what made them such a tough team to beat this season. They returned to being a menace on defense, hustled all over the place and got back to DeMar DeRozan.

DeRozan was the best player in the game, particularly in the fourth quarter, where he was unstoppable. Having him in the lineup really changes the dynamics of the Chicago Bulls team.

Key Player - DeMar DeRozan

In a marquee matchup against LeBron James and the LA Lakers, DeMar DeRozan showed yet again why he is an elite talent. Not only is he proving his doubters wrong, but is playing at a level that brings him deservedly into the MVP conversation.

The Lakers knew what was coming in the fourth quarter, but had no consistent answer for the 32-year old former All-Star. He didn’t attempt a single three-point shot, which is something he was ridiculed for in the past. DeRozan towed the Chicago Bulls to victory by scorching the Lakers from mid-range.

Hoop Central @TheHoopCentral DeMar DeRozan tonight:



38 Points

6 Assists

4 Rebounds

1 Steal DeMar DeRozan tonight: 38 Points 6 Assists 4 Rebounds 1 Steal https://t.co/2eaRUCvYlT

DeRozan’s impact has Chicago Bulls fans giddy with excitement after years of success-starved seasons.

Chicago Bulls Predicted Lineup

G - Lonzo Ball | G - Alex Caruso | F - DeMar DeRozan | F - Javonte Green | C - Nikola Vucevic

Rockets vs Bulls Match Prediction

The Chicago Bulls probably have this game circled on their calendar following an upset loss to the Houston Rockets in their first meeting. Houston shot the lights out in that game to make up for their turn-over-prone ways.

Billy Donovan’s team should be raring to avenge that game. The Chicago Bulls should be able to defend their home floor against the Houston Rockets.

Where to watch the Rockets vs Bulls game

The NBA League Pass will stream the game live. Local coverage of the matchup is available via NBC Sports Chicago and AT&T SportsNet Southwest.

