Houston Rockets vs Denver Nuggets Prediction and Match Preview - December 28th, 2020 l NBA Season 2020-21

The Houston Rockets and Denver Nuggets are set to face off in a blockbuster clash in the Western Conference of the 2020-21 NBA. Both teams will be desperate for a win after losing their previous games, which could make for a very entertaining and hard-fought clash.

The headline matchup will undoubtedly be about Jamal Murray going up against James Harden. Considering the offensive explosions both players are capable of against even the best of opponents, this game could be an entertaining one for NBA fans.

Match Details

Fixture: Houston Rockets vs Denver Nuggets - NBA Season 2020-21

Date & Time: Monday, December 28th, 2020 - 9:00 PM ET (Tuesday, December 29th, 2020 - 7:30 AM IST)

Venue: Pepsi Center, Denver, CO.

There may be controversy surrounding Houston Rockets superstar James Harden, but the player has not let that affect his on-court performances. In the franchise's previous game, the 31-year-old had an incredible 44 points and 17 assists. However, despite Harden's exploits, the Rockets lost to the Trail Blazers.

The Denver Nuggets, meanwhile, have underperformed at the start of this season. While the loss of Jerami Grant has proven to be a big one, many of the franchise's other players have been underwhelming as well. Needless to say, the Nuggets need to step up significantly if they wish to pose a threat to the NBA's top teams once again this season.

Houston Rockets Preview

The Houston Rockets have a lot to worry about ahead of this clash. However, the biggest problem the franchise needs to address right now is the lack of chemistry in their roster right now.

In their game against the Trail Blazers, the team squandered possession too many times due to a lack of chemistry between the players. If the franchise hopes to steal a win against the Denver Nuggets, they simply can't let that happen again.

🚀 @JHarden13 (44 PTS, 17 AST) becomes the first player in @NBAHistory with 40+ points and 15+ assists in their first game of the season. #KiaTipOff20 pic.twitter.com/P42B3l9cP0 — NBA (@NBA) December 27, 2020

Things don't get better for the franchise when it comes to the list of players who are unavailable for this game.

The likes of John Wall, DeMarcus Cousins, Eric Gordon and Mason Jones have all been asked to quarantine after contracting COVID-19. Additionally, Kenyon Martin Jr. and Ben McLemore will also be unavailable for this game due to injuries.

That makes for a very difficult game for the Houston Rockets.

Key Player - James Harden

James Harden

If there is one player who cpi;d be pivotal to the Houston Rockets' chances against the Denver Nuggets, it is James Harden. The player will have to pick up right where he left off in the last game to will his team to victory.

The Denver Nuggets, on the other hand, will try to keep Harden quiet.

Houston Rockets' Predicted Lineup

G James Harden, G Sterling Brown, F David Nwaba, F Danuel House, C Christian Wood.

Denver Nuggets Preview

As already mentioned before, the Denver Nuggets have massively underperformed so far this season. However, the franchise will still be confident heading into this matchup.

The Nuggets seem to have far more talent than what the Houston Rockets have at their disposal right now. Moreover, Jamal Murray's ability to be on a similar level of production as James Harden could bolster the Nuggets' chances.

Key Player - Jamal Murray

Jamal Murray (right)

Jamal Murray has not performed at the level he displayed during the 2020 NBA Playoffs but has still managed to play at a decent level. The player has the ability to grab a game by the scruff of its neck and unleash havoc at the offensive end of the floor, which makes him a dangerous prospect for the Houston Rockets.

While his defense remains a work in progress, Jamal Murray is the player Houston Rockets will be most wary of during this game.

Denver Nuggets' Predicted Lineup

G Jamal Murray, G Gary Harris, F Michael Porter Jr., F Paul Millsap, C Nikola Jokic.

Houston Rockets vs Denver Nuggets Match Prediction

The Houston Rockets have a very talented roster. However, with a depleted team available for this game, they could come up short against the Denver Nuggets.

The Denver Nuggets seem to be too strong for the Houston Rockets and will have to play terribly to lose against a team that has James Harden as its lone superstar. That makes the Nuggets the overwhelming favorites for this NBA game.

Where to watch Houston Rockets vs Denver Nuggets?

In the USA, the game will be broadcast locally on the AT&T network. International fans can stream the game live on the NBA League Pass.

