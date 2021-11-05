Houston Rockets vs Denver Nuggets Prediction & Match Preview - November 6th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Denver Nuggets will host the Houston Rockets at the Ball Arena for an exciting NBA 2021-22 regular-season game on Saturday. Both teams come into this game after close defeats in their previous matches.

The Rockets put up a good performance against the LA Lakers. However, they were unable to stop the Purple and Gold from taking a 119-117 win on the night. The Lakers' Big 3 stepped up, scoring 84 points to help the team to a win. The Rockets then also fell to a defeat against the Phoenix Suns in their next game, their seventh in eight games this season.

The Nuggets, meanwhile, faced the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday. They were handed a tough 108-106 loss on the night. Nikola Jokic had a chance to tie things up with the last possession of the game. But Jaren Jackson Jr. defended extremely well to give the Grizzlies the win.

Entering this game, the Nuggets are 4-4 on the season. They will hope to produce a big performance, and get a win against the struggling Rockets.

Match Details

Fixture: Houston Rockets vs Denver Nuggets | NBA Season 2021-22.

Date & Time: Saturday, November 6; 5:00 PM ET (Sunday, November 7; 2:30 AM IST).

Venue: Ball Arena, Denver, CO.

Houston Rockets Preview

Houston Rockets vs Phoenix Suns

The Houston Rockets have not had the greatest of starts to their season. They have lost their last five games, and need to get back to their best soon. Rookie guard Jalen Green and Christian Wood have been impressive for the Rockets, though.

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob Jalen Green is absolutely nuts Jalen Green is absolutely nuts https://t.co/Vbme93kAnx

They came extremely close to defeating the Lakers, courtesy of a clutch three from Jalen Green. However, the Purple and Gold managed to eke out a win. The Rockets will need to put their past disappointments aside, and need to focus afresh. A win against the Nuggets would certainly be a big push for the team ahead of other tough fixtures ahead.

Key Player - Christian Wood

Christian Wood has been one of the best players for the Houston Rockets ever since he arrived in the team last season. He was spectacular last term before he suffered an injury.

Wood has picked up from where he left off last season, once again putting up some big performances this campaign. He will hope to continue his exploits and help the team to their second win of the season on Saturday.

Zach Allen @RenzoTheDon Christian Wood mentioned he wanted to be a better playmaker..



Christian Wood mentioned he wanted to be a better playmaker.. https://t.co/wx4HqaOyOS

Houston Rockets Predicted Lineup

G - Jalen Green; G - Kevin Porter Jr.; F - Jae' Sean Tate; F - Christian Wood; C - Alperen Sengun.

Denver Nuggets Preview

San Antonio Spurs vs Denver Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets have had a mixed start to their season. They currently hold a 4-4 record after eight games, and will hope to get some more wins under their belt. Nikola Jokic has once again looked impressive, leading the charge for the Nuggets.

Meanwhile, Michael Porter Jr. has not been at his best this season, and will need to step up soon. He is undoubtedly a great two-way player, so his coming back into form would be a huge boost for the Nuggets.

The team lost both their back-to-back games against the Grizzlies, and will gun to get back to winning ways against the Rockets on Saturday.

Key Player - Nikola Jokic

Denver Nuggets @nuggets 34 PTS | 11 REB | 5 AST



A valiant effort from Nikola last night. 34 PTS | 11 REB | 5 ASTA valiant effort from Nikola last night. https://t.co/4F4iQFV1Sx

Nikola Jokic is regarded by many as one of the best centers in the league. He is coming off an MVP season, and has the attention of fans on him.

The Serb is averaging 25.1 PPG, 13.4 RPG and 5.6 APG. He has also been highly efficient, shooting at 59.8% efficiency from the field. After missing his game-tying buckets against the Grizzlies, the Joker will hope to produce a game-winning performance against the Rockets on Saturday.

Denver Nuggets Predicted Lineup

G - Monte Morris; G - Will Barton; F - Michael Porter Jr.; F - Aaron Gordon; C - Nikola Jokic.

Rockets vs Nuggets Match Prediction

Although the Denver Nuggets have not started off the season well, they have a great roster capable of producing strong performances. They will hope to keep hustling and get back to their best soon.

After consecutive defeats, the Nuggets will be keen to bounce back strong, and get their fifth win of the season against the Rockets.

Where to watch the Rockets vs Nuggets game?

ALSO READ Article Continues below

All NBA games will be available on the official NBA app. The Rockets vs Nuggets game will also be locally telecast on Altitude Sports and AT&T SportsNet Houston.

Edited by Bhargav