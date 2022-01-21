Houston Rockets vs Golden State Warriors Prediction & Match Preview - January 21st, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Houston Rockets will head to the Chase Center for an NBA regular-season game against the Golden State Warriors on Friday, January 21. In their earlier meeting this season, the Warriors won 120-107. Jordan Poole starred in that game with 25 points to help the Dubs to a stunning win.

The Rockets are coming into this game after an impressive 116-111 win over the Utah Jazz. Garrison Mathews scored 23 points off the bench for the Rockets. Utah had some good performances from Bojan Bogdanovic and Rudy Gobert. However, the Rockets were resilient and hung on for their 14th win of the season.

The Golden State Warriors, meanwhile, suffered a disappointing 117-121 overtime defeat against the Indiana Pacers. Stephen Curry put up 39 points. However, a brilliantly executed game plan from Rick Carlisle helped the Pacers emerge victorious. This was the Warriors' first defeat to an Eastern Conference team this season.

Match Details

Fixture: Houston Rockets vs Golden State Warriors | NBA Season 2021-22.

Date & Time: Friday, January 21; 11:00 PM ET (Saturday, January 22; 8:30 AM IST)

Venue: Chase Center, San Francisco, CA.

Houston Rockets Preview

Dallas Mavericks vs Houston Rockets

The Houston Rockets have had a disappointing campaign so far. They are last in the Western Conference, with a 14-32 record.

The team did show signs of improvement, but lost their way and continued dropping games. Despite having talented youngsters like Jalen Green and Kevin Porter Jr., the Rockets have not been able to make use of that in offense.

Eric Gordan has been in trade rumors, and if the move transpires, they would have to sort things out to operate smoothly. They face a tall task against the Warriors However, Houston have had two consecutive wins, and will be confident of producing another upset, as the Warriors will play without Draymond Green.

Key Player - Christian Wood

Christian Wood has been an important part of the Rockets since he made a move to the team last season. He is averaging 17.5 PPG and 10.2 RPG in 43 appearances.

The 26-year-old scored 13 points and grabbed 14 rebounds in the Rockets' win over the Thunder. He will hope to better that and help the team get their third consecutive win on Friday.

Houston Rockets Predicted Lineup

G - Jalen Green; G - Kevin Porter Jr.; F - Eric Gordon; F - Jae'Sean Tate; C - Christian Wood.

Golden State Warriors Preview

Indiana Pacers vs Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors are in a bit of a fix, as they have failed to find consistency in the last few weeks. Their recent setbacks could be attributed to Draymond Green's absence in the team.

The veteran is undoubtedly an elite defensive player, but his ability to run the offense and keep things running smoothly has been missed by the team. That led to the Dubs losing four of their last six games.

Klay Thompson has not had a great time shooting. Although he has been scoring points, the 31-year-old will hope to perform better. Having slipped to the second seed in the West, the Warriors will need to win this game to stave off the Memphis Grizzlies, who are challenging for the second seed.

Key Player - Stephen Curry

Stephen Curry showed signs of brilliance, scoring 39 points in the game against the Indiana Pacers. However, due to a defensive lapse from him, Justin Holiday hit a three-pointer that took the game to overtime. Eventually, his defensive error proved very costly for the Warriors as the Pacers grabbed a win on the night.

Despite the recent setbacks, Curry is confident in the team and has also given the Dub nation reassurance that there is nothing to worry about. Coming off a strong performance, Curry will hope to put up another big performance against the Rockets at home.

Golden State Warriors Predicted Lineup

G - Stephen Curry; G - Jordan Poole; F - Andrew Wiggins; F - Jonathan Kuminga; C - Kevon Looney.

Rockets vs Warriors Match Prediction

The Golden State Warriors will go into this game in desperate need of a win. They have looked short of their best, and need to perform again.

Having lost against the Pacers earlier this season, they will come into this game with revenge on their mind. However, the Rockets will look to give their best, and continue their two-game winning streak.

Where to watch the Rockets vs Warriors game?

All games will be available to stream live on the official NBA app. This game between the Rockets and the Warriors will also be televised on AT&T SportsNet and NBC Sports Bay Area.

