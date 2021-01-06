Houston Rockets vs Indiana Pacers Prediction: Combined starting 5 featuring James Harden and Domantas Sabonis

The Indiana Pacers will host the Houston Rockets at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in a crucial game for Houston against the solid 5-2 Indiana team. The start of the 2020-21 NBA season has not been easy for the Houston Rockets and new head coach Stephen Silas. Still, this matchup is highly anticipated due to the Indiana Pacers' terrific form.

James Harden is undoubtedly the best player on the Houston Rockets, even if his commitment to the team was in question at the start of the year. On the other hand, Victor Oladipo has been the Indiana Pacers' most prominent player in recent years, but Domantas Sabonis has become a dominant force for Indy.

Houston Rockets vs Indiana Pacers Prediction: Combined starting 5

Last season, the Indiana Pacers and the Houston Rockets went 1-1 in their two-game regular-season series.

Let us look at the combined starting five from these two squads that will face off on Wednesday.

Point Guard - John Wall (Houston Rockets)

John Wall.

John Wall's return to the NBA has been sensational so far. Even though he missed a couple of games early in the season due to the league's Health and Safety Protocole, Wall returned in great basketball shape.

Wall's been playing as he did for the Washington Wizards before his injury and has helped the Houston Rockets to a 2-1 record in the three games he has played.

Moreover, Wall is averaging 21 points, six assists, five rebounds and has made 44% of his field goals for the Houston Rockets. He also looks like a fine fit alongside James Harden.

Shooting Guard - James Harden (Houston Rockets)

Houston Rockets v Portland Trail Blazers.

James Harden is leading the league in points per game yet again (for the fourth straight year), even after a noisy offseason in which reports suggested he wanted to be traded from the Houston Rockets.

Despite the off-court controversies and appearing in various social media posts at parties, James Harden's basketball abilities remain elite in today's NBA.

He is averaging 33 points per game with shooting splits of 47/41/87 and has averaged 10.8 assists through his first four appearances. The 2-3 Houston Rockets should be fine as long as Harden continues to be the main scoring weapon in the NBA.

Additionally, Harden had two incredible games against the Indiana Pacers in the 2019-20 NBA season.

He scored 44 points in a win over the Pacers on November 15th, 2019, and 45 points in a loss in the Orlando Bubble on August 12th, 2020.