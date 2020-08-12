Houston Rockets vs Indiana Pacers Prediction and Match Preview - August 12th, 2020

Fixture - Indiana Pacers vs Houston Rockets

Date & Time - August 12th, 4 PM ET (August 13th, 1:30 AM IST)

Location - ESPN (WWOS), Orlando, Florida

The Houston Rockets will lock horns with the Indiana Pacers in a key clash in the NBA bubble. The Houston Rockets had to face defeat in their last game against the San Antonio Spurs while the Indiana Pacers lost to eastern conference rivals Miami Heat. The Houston Rockets are fourth in the western conference standings while the Indiana Pacers occupy the fifth spot in the eastern conference.

Houston Rockets Preview

Mike D'Antoni's Houston Rockets played a difficult game against the San Antonio Spurs in their last game. D'Antoni's small ball line up strategy has worked perfectly well for the Houston Rockets. The Houston Rockets' have shot well from the three point range and will be looking to emulate that performance from behind the arc against the defensively strong Indiana Pacers.

Key Player- Russell Westbrook

Houston Rockets v Portland Trail Blazers

Point guard Russell Westbrook had a stat line of 20 points, 5 rebounds and 6 assists against a strong San Antonio Spurs defence. In this game he will be facing a stingy Indiana Pacers defence. Westbrook has done a great job of getting to the rim and then scoring or finding open teammates for a corner three. He will be a huge threat in the paint against the Indiana Pacers.

Advertisement

Houston Rockets Predicted Lineup

Russell Westbrook, James Harden, Danuel House, Robert Covington, P.J. Tucker

Also read: "Seriously, he's won nothing" - Skip Bayless recalls conversation with Damian Lillard after Portland star's Twitter outburst

Indiana Pacers Preview

"Just one of those games, unfortunately," Oladipo said after the loss. "We couldn't really get anything going. Just live and you learn. We'll be seeing those guys probably a lot in the next couple weeks, so we've got to be ready."



Full Game Rewind ⤵️https://t.co/o0Lho8howV — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) August 11, 2020

The Indiana Pacers will be looking to bounce back after their defeat against the Miami Heat in their last game. The Indiana Pacers will be hoping to get a better result against a strong squad of Houston Rockets. The Indiana Pacers will also hope that talismanic shooting guard Victor Oladipo has a good game as he will be looking to make his presence felt against the Houston Rockets.

Key Player- T.J. Warren

Los Angeles Lakers v Indiana Pacers

Small forward T.J. Warren has been one of the best players if not the best in the NBA bubble. He went off for 53 points in the game against Philadelphia 76ers while being guarded by NBA Defensive Player of the Year candidate Ben Simmons but had a bad game against Miami Heat. He will be facing a team which doesn't boast a lot of defensive quality so we can expect another big scoring night from him.

Indiana Pacers Predicted Lineup

Aaron Holiday, Victor Oladipo, T.J. Warren, Justin Holiday, Myles Turner

Indiana Pacers vs Houston Rockets Match Prediction

Houston Rockets will go into this game as strong favourites as they have 2 former MVPs in their starting lineup. However, the Indiana Pacers are also capable of an upset as they have the bubble 'MVP' T.J. Warren in their team who has been on a tear since the NBA restart.

It should be an easy game to win for the Houston Rockets who will be looking to bounce back after a shock defeat against the San Antonio Spurs in their last outing.

Where to Watch Pacers vs Rockets

Local coverage of the match can be seen on NBCS. The same will be broadcasted nationwide in the US on ESPN. Fans in India can watch the game live on Sony Six. You can also live stream the fixture via NBA League Pass.

Also read: LA Clippers vs Denver Nuggets Prediction and Match Preview - August 12th, 2020