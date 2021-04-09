Houston Rockets vs LA Clippers Prediction & Match Preview - April 9th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The LA Clippers will take on the Houston Rockets at Staples Center on Friday night.

The Clippers are coming off an impressive win against the Phoenix Suns, while the Rockets registered an unexpected victory over the Dallas Mavericks in their last fixture.

Match Details

Fixture: Houston Rockets vs. LA Clippers | NBA Season 2020-21

Date & Time: Friday, April 9th; 10:00 PM ET (Saturday, 10th April; 7:30 AM IST)

Venue: Staples Center, Los Angeles

Houston Rockets Preview

The Houston Rockets arguably have the worst team in the NBA this season, ranking 27th in offensive rating (106.3) and 19th in defensive rating (112.4). They are just 2 losses shy of dropping down to the last spot in the Western Conference standings. Their 14-37 record highlights how poor they have been during the 2020-21 campaign.

The Rockets have also been a poor rebounding team, averaging just 42.3 boards per game, the 4th-worst mark in the league. Their efficiency from the field has also been suspect, as they have made just 44% of their field goal attempts.

Key Player- Christian Wood

Christian Wood in NBA 2020-21 action

Off-season signing Christian Wood has probably been the only silver lining for the Houston Rockets in the ongoing season. The former Detroit Pistons man has put up 21 points and 9.6 rebounds on a respectable 38% shooting from behind the 3-point arc, apart from averaging a steal and a block every game.

Wood has displayed the ability to both play in the post and operate on the perimeter. The next step in his development would be to improve his playmaking.

Houston Rockets Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - John Wall, Shooting Guard - Kevin Porter Jr., Small Forward - Danuel House Jr., Power Forward - Jae'Sean Tate, Center - Christian Wood

LA Clippers Preview

📊 15 PTS / 5-8 FG / 9 AST / 0 TO@RajonRondo was hoopin'. pic.twitter.com/EUrq7Z7RB0 — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) April 9, 2021

Since suffering back-to-back losses against the Orlando Magic and the Denver Nuggets, the LA Clippers have rallied and managed to win their last 3 games.

The Clippers have been an offensive juggernaut, managing an impressive offensive rating of 118.2 this season, making them the second-best team in the league on that end of the floor.

Marcus Morris Sr. and Serge Ibaka have played a crucial role in the LA Clippers' success, putting up 12.5 and 11 points, respectively. Nicolas Batum has also made a difference since joining the team in the off-season, registering 8 points and 5 rebounds on 41% shooting from downtown.

Key Player- Kawhi Leonard

LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard is one of the best two-way players in the NBA

Kawhi Leonard has not put a foot wrong this season, averaging 25.8 points, 6.6 rebounds and 5 assists per match. He is shooting 39.2% from the deep and is stealing the ball 1.7 times per game. He has also been careful in possession, turning it over just twice per contest.

Leonard is one of the best two-way players in the NBA, and the LA Clippers' chances of winning a ring will hinge on his form in the postseason.

LA Clippers Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Reggie Jackson, Shooting Guard - Paul George, Small Forward - Kawhi Leonard, Power Forward - Nicolas Batum, Center - Ivica Zubac

Rockets vs Clippers Match Prediction

The LA Clippers will be the clear favorites to win Friday's encounter. The Houston Rockets' offense is a mess that heavily relies on Christian Wood's heroics, while their defense is simply not good enough to restrict a stellar LA Clippers lineup.

Fans can expect Tyronn Lue's men to prevail in this game with a comfortable margin.

Where to watch Rockets vs Clippers

The live coverage of the Houston Rockets vs LA Clippers game will be available on AT&T Sports Network South-West and Bally Sports Southern California. The match can also be live-streamed with an NBA League Pass.

