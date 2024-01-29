Houston Rockets vs LA Lakers: Starting lineups and depth chart | January 29, 2024

The LA Lakers want to maintain their momentum when they visit Toyota Center to take on the Houston Rockets. This is a battle between two teams that are fighting for the final two play-in spots. The Lakers are ninth in the West with 24 wins and 23 losses, tied with the Utah Jazz. Meanwhile, the Rockets are 11th with 21 wins and 24 losses, two games behind their opponents.

The 17-time NBA champions have won two in a row and will look to extend their winning streak to three games. Houston, meanwhile, has lost seven of its last 10 and is coming off a 106-104 defeat to the Brooklyn Nets.

Monday's game at Toyota Center will tip off at 8:00 p.m. ET and international fans can watch it on NBA League Pass. Space City Home Network and Spectrum Sportsnet will broadcast the game for local fans.

LA Lakers vs Houston Rockets: Injury Reports

LA Lakers injuries for January 29

LeBron James and Anthony Davis are once again part of the LA Lakers' injury report, with injuries to their ankle and achilles, respectively. Still, none of these injuries has cost them significant time. At the same time, Gabe Vincent (knee) and Cam Reddish (ankle) remain out for the franchise.

Player Status Injury LeBron James Questionable Left ankle tendinopathy Anthony Davis Questionable Bilateral Achilles tendinopathy Cam Reddish Out Right ankle sprain Gabe Vincent Out Left knee surgery

Houston Rockets injuries for January 29

The Houston Rockets have only a couple of players unavailable for the game against the Lakers. Tari Eason is out, as he manages a left lower leg injury, while Victor Oladipo is out with a left patellar tendon injury.

Player Status Injury Tari Eason Out Left lower leg injury Victor Oladipo Out Left patellar tendon

LA Lakers vs Houston Rockets: Starting lineups and depth chart

LA Lakers starting lineup and depth chart

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PG D'Angelo Russell Max Christie SG Austin Reaves Jalen Hood-Scifino SF Taurean Prince Rui Hachimura PF LeBron James Jarred Vanderbilt C Anthony Davis Christian Wood Jaxson Hayes

Houston Rockets starting lineup and depth chart

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PG Fred VanVleet Amen Thompson SG Jalen Green Cam Whitemore Reggie Bullock SF Dillon Brooks Jae'Sean Tate PF Jeff Green Aaron Holiday C Alperen Sengun Jock Landale Boban Marjanovic

LA Lakers vs Houston Rockets: Key matchups

LeBron James and Anthony Davis vs the Rockets defense

LeBron James and Anthony Davis lead the way for the Lakers and the team's success depends on the performance of the duo. Thus, if the Rockets want to have a chance to win, they should try to contain both stars, with Dillon Brooks as their primary defensive option.

The Lakers will also expect Austin Reaves and D'Angelo Russell to offer double-digit scoring, but if Houston finds a way to limit James and Davis, things will become difficult for the 17-time NBA champions.

Austin Reaves vs Jalen Green

On Monday, two of the league's best young players will face off and try to oust one another. They each play an important role, and their battle may determine who wins the game.

This is the fourth time that the Rockets and the Lakers will play each other this season, with Los Angeles leading the series 2-1.

