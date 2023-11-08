Houston Rockets vs Los Angeles Lakers Preview: Prediction: Prediction, odds and more for 2023-24 NBA season (Nov. 8)

The Los Angeles Lakers take on the Houston Rockets in the NBA on Wednesday (Nov. 8).

The Lakers are fighting to get back to a .500 record following a slow start to the season. The Purple and Gold have lost four of their seven games and aren't looking like the contending team many expected them to be.

Meanwhile, UIme Udoka has Houston playing a robust brand of basketball. The rebuilding Western Conference franchise has gone 3-3 to open their season, with Jalen Green and Alperen Sengun appearing to have taken a step forward in their development.

Los Angeles have a stronger team. However, their bench production needs to step up when LeBron James and/or Anthony Davis aren't on the court. That has been an issue for the Lakers to begin the season and will likely be something the coaching staff is actively working on.

Houston Rockets vs Los Angeles Lakers: Game Details

Teams: Los Angeles Lakers (3-4) vs. Houston Rockets (3-3)

Date and Time: November 8, 2023 | 8:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Toyota Center, Houston, Texas

Houston Rockets vs Los Angeles Lakers Preview

Part of the Lakers' early season struggles has injuries to multiple members of their core bench rotation. The Lakers could be without six members of their rotation. Gabe Vincent, Jarred Vanderbilt, and Jalen Hood-Schifino are ruled out with injury.

Anthony Davis and Jaxson Hayes are questionable. Rui Hachimura is probable. It's difficult to judge what level of team the Lakers have when they're navigating injury issues to multiple members. Coach Darvin Ham will need a sustained period of availability from his primary rotation to get the best of the Lakers roster.

Nevertheless, the Rockets will start as the underdogs. Houston's young stars are improving and have proven capable of winning games. However, Houston isn't expected to be a contender this season.

Yes, their front office made moves to expedite the team's overall development this summer. Fred VanVleet and Dillon Brooks have made a big impact to start the season.

Nevertheless, LeBron James isn't showing any signs of slowing down. In fact, he's proving he's still a top-10 player in the NBA. His presence in the rotation will ensure that the Lakers start as the favorites.

Houston Rockets vs Los Angeles Lakers: Odds

Moneyline: Rockets (+120) vs Lakers (-142)

Spread: Rockets +2.5 (-108) vs Lakers -2.5 (-112)

Total (O/U): Rockets (o/u 218) vs Lakers (o/u 218) -110/-110

The Lakers are only seen as marginal favorites. Los Angeles' depleted bench rotation is likely part of the reason why Las Vegas is giving Houston a chance to win.

Houston Rockets vs Los Angeles Lakers: Predicted starting lineups

The Lakers starting five could look like: D'Angelo Russell, Austin Reaves, Taurean Prince, LeBron James, Anthony Davis

The starting five is diverse and well-rounded. Anthony Davis and LeBron James have been playing elite basketball to begin the season. The issues are with the bench, where injuries have limited rotation options.

Meanwhile, the Rockets starting five could look like: Jalen Green, Fred VanVleet, Dillon Brooks, Jabari Smith Jr., Alperen Sengun

Houston's offseason addition of Dillon Brooks and Fred VanVleet are paying dividends. Both veterans have started the season well. Sengun and Green continue to impress and look like potential stars of the future.

Houston Rockets vs Los Angeles Lakers: Top 3 players stats

Lakers

LeBron James: 25.3 points, 8.4 rebounds, 5.9 assists, 56.1 FG%

James is in his age-38 season. Yet, he's still one of the best players in the world and is performing like an All-NBA talent. His presence in the rotation means the Los Angeles Lakers are capable of winning any game he plays in.

Anthony Davis: 23.9 points, 12.0 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 55.3 FG%

Davis' diverse offense and high-level defense has ensured that the Lakers have an elite one-two punch with LeBron. The duo are terrifying in the pick-and-roll and know how to get the best out of each other.

D'Angelo Russell: 17.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, 6.4 assists, 44.6 FG%

Russell is the ideal tertiary star next to James and Davis. His scoring profile and playmaking work well for a third-option on offense, while his playmaking has helped elevate Darvin Ham's offensive system.

Rockets

Jalen Green: 18.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 41.2 FG%

Green's athleticism and fearless offense make him a threat when he's on the court. He likes to push the pace and pressure the rim, forcing defenses into rotations.

Alperen Sengun: 18.2 points, 8.5 rebounds, 7.0 assists, 57.3 FG%

Sengun's playmaking, rebounding and diverse scoring have him projected to be a future All-Star. His hot start to the season means he could become the Rockets' best player in the coming years.

Fred VanVleet: 16.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, 8.2 assists, 37.6 FG%

VanVleet was acquired by the Houston Rockets this summer. He's tasked with providing a reliable veteran presence at both ends of the court and has made a solid start to life in Texas.