Houston Rockets vs Milwaukee Bucks: Injury Update, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - May 7th, 2021 | NBA season 2020-21

The Milwaukee Bucks and the Houston Rockets will clash at the Fiserv Forum on Friday in an enticing 2020-21 NBA matchup. In the previous meeting between the two teams, the Rockets upset the Bucks 143-136.

Since that win, the Houston Rockets have endured three consecutive defeats. In their last outing, they were beaten by the Philadelphia 76ers 115-135. The Rockets were severely shorthanded and played with just seven players on the night. Nevertheless, Kelly Olynyk led their charge with 27 points and 11 rebounds, while three other players scored more than 20 points.

The Milwaukee Bucks, meanwhile, have recorded four straight wins since they lost against the Rockets on April 29th. They beat the Washington Wizards 135-134 in a close contest in their last outing. Jrue Holiday tallied 29 points on the night, while Giannis Antetokounmpo registered 23 points, eight assists and nine rebounds.

Houston Rockets vs Milwaukee Bucks - Injury Report

Houston Rockets

John Wall of the Houston Rockets is ruled out for the season.

The Houston Rockets have several players in their injury report for their game against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Christian Wood (ankle), Jae'Sean Tate (knee), Kelly Olynyk (ankle), and DJ Augustin (ankle) are all listed as questionable, while Danuel House Jr. (ankle) is listed as doubtful. Avery Bradley (personal), Kevin Porter Jr. (ankle) and DJ Wilson (COVID-19 protocols) are also ruled out.

Meanwhile, long-term absentees John Wall (hamstring), Eric Gordon (groin), Sterling Brown (knee), Dante Exum (calf) and David Nwaba (wrist) continue to be sidelined. While there is no timetable available for Gordon's return, the rest of the players are out for the season.

Milwaukee Bucks

PJ Tucker (#17) played for the Houston Rockets previously

Former Houston Rockets star PJ Tucker (neck) is listed as probable for this game against his former team, while Alex Toupane (oblique) is sidelined. Toupane has been ruled out indefinitely.

Houston Rockets vs Milwaukee Bucks - Predicted Lineups

Houston Rockets

The Houston Rockets lineup will likely wear a changed look depending on the availability of regular starters Christian Wood, Kelly Olynyk, Jae'Sean Tate and Danuel House Jr.

Armoni Brooks looks set to retain his place in the starting five and could play alongside Jae'Sean Tate in the backcourt. Danuel House Jr., Kelly Olynyk and Christian Wood could be deployed in the frontcourt if they're cleared to play.

DaQuan Jefferies and Anthony Lamb could play the most minutes off the Houston Rockets' bench.

Milwaukee Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks are likely to field their strongest lineup for the game.

Jrue Holiday and Donte DiVincenzo will likely start as the two guards, while Khris Middleton, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Brook Lopez are likely to be deployed on the frontcourt.

Bryn Forbes, Pat Connaughton and Bobby Portis are expected to play the most minutes off the Milwaukee Bucks' bench.

Houston Rockets vs Milwaukee Bucks - Predicted Starting 5s

Houston Rockets

Point Guard - Armoni Brooks l Shooting Guard - Jae'Sean Tate l Small Forward - Danuel House Jr. l Power Forward - Kelly Olynyk | Center - Christian Wood.

Milwaukee Bucks

Point Guard - Jrue Holiday l Shooting Guard - Donte DiVincenzo l Small Forward - Khris Middleton l Power Forward - Giannis Antetokounmpo | Center - Brook Lopez.