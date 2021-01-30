Houston Rockets vs New Orleans Pelicans: Injury Updates, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - January 30th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

With the dust settling from the James Harden fiasco, the new-look Houston Rockets have begun to find their edge on offense and arrive at the New Orleans Pelicans on a four-game win streak.

The combination of All-Star guards John Wall and Victor Oladipo has been clinical, particularly on Thursday night, when the two combined for 45 points in the Rockets' narrow win over Portland.

Oladipo, Wood and Wall pace the @HoustonRockets 4th consecutive win! 🚀@VicOladipo: 25 PTS, 7 REB, 5 AST@Chriswood_5: 22 PTS, 12 REB@JohnWall: 20 PTS, 6 ASTpic.twitter.com/OEL05cMCQX — NBA (@NBA) January 29, 2021

Over in New Orleans, coach Van Gundy's side are still struggling to live up to their preseason expectations. However, they delivered two impressive victories this week at home to the Wizards and defending Eastern Conference champions Milwaukee.

These were enabled by vastly improved offensive performances and was the first time the Pelicans have put together two consecutive games scoring over 120 points this year.

Houston Rockets vs New Orleans Pelicans: Injury Updates

Houston Rockets

Houston Rockets Eric Gordon

After missing 3 of the Rockets' previous fixtures, breakout star Christian Wood returned to the starting lineup for Thursday's win at home to the Trail Blazers, in which coach Silas was able to choose his full-strength side.

Houston Rockets' new signing Kevin Porter Jr. has been assigned to their G-League affiliate team along with Brodric Thomas. Fringe players Dante Exum (Calf) and Chris Clemons (Achilles) remain sidelined with long-term injuries.

New Orleans Pelicans

New Orleans Pelicans star Brandon Ingram

The New Orleans Pelicans are in a very privileged position during such turbulent times as they have no new injuries to report as of writing. Point guard Lonzo Ball was a doubt for the Pels win over the Bucks but was able to compete and provided his side with his best performance yet since signing for the franchise.

☔️ @PelicansNBA backcourt combines for 14 3's in the win!



Lonzo Ball: 27 PTS, 7 3PM

Eric Bledsoe: 25 PTS, 7 3PM pic.twitter.com/IuhfIBWPmp — NBA (@NBA) January 30, 2021

Besides Ball, the Pelicans will be concentrating on the fitness of stars Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram if they are to maintain a chance of gaining a playoff berth. Williamson and Ingram combined for 113 points across the two New Orleans wins.

Houston Rockets vs New Orleans Pelicans: Predicted Lineups

Houston Rockets

With the few injuries the Houston Rockets face, their team is likely to remain the same. John Wall was upbeat after the Rockets were able to grind out their win over Portland and noted, after the game, how well the new group are working together.

John Wall on the Rockets, who are now 5-3 since the James Harden trade: "We got the team that we wanted, and the guys that wanted to be here." — USA TODAY Sports (@usatodaysports) January 29, 2021

Wall and Oladipo led the Houston Rockets on both ends of the floor down the stretch and benefitted from Christian Wood's 22 points and 12 rebounds at center.

Silas is likely to remain with his forward pairing of P.J. Tucker and Jae'Sean Tate. Indeed, the Rockets head coach has a lot of faith in the side's rookie who is averaging 7.9 points and 4.5 rebounds.

New Orleans Pelicans

Alike their opponents, the New Orleans lineup picks itself at the moment. The Pels backcourt combined for 52 against the Bucks, with Eric Bledsoe notching 25 over his former side.

In the frontcourt, another of the New Orleans Pelicans offseason acquisitions, Steven Adams had a monster night against Milwaukee with 20 rebounds. He is joined by stars Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram who will be pivotal for the franchise's hopes going forward.

Houston Rockets vs New Orleans Pelicans: Predicted Starting 5s

Houston Rockets

G John Wall, G Victor Oladipo, F P.J. Tucker, F Jae'Sean Tate, C Christian Wood

New Orleans Pelicans

G Lonzo Ball, G Eric Bledsoe, F Zion Williamson, F Brandon Ingram, C Steven Adams.