The Houston Rockets will face the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday at the Legacy Arena in Alabama. This will be the third preseason game for both teams as they prepare for the 2025-26 season.
The two teams enter this contest on the back of consecutive wins. In their last game, the Houston Rockets defeated the Utah Jazz 140-127, while the Pelicans earned a 127-92 win over the Melbourne Phoenix. After a season of heavy rebuilding for both teams, they will be hoping for a positive start to the season.
The Rockets, with the addition of Kevin Durant, have become a formidable team in the West and are looking to fine-tune their roster around him. Meanwhile, the Pelicans have added players like Jordan Poole and Kevon Looney and are gearing up for a better season than last year.
Houston Rockets vs. New Orleans Pelicans game details and betting tips
The game between the two Western Conference rivals is scheduled for tip-off at 8:00 p.m. ET. Fans can follow the game by livestreaming it on the FUBO TV App or by purchasing the NBA League Pass on NBA.com.
Here are the odds for the game listed at the time of writing:
Houston Rockets vs. New Orleans Pelicans preview
The Houston Rockets enter this game after back-to-back victories at home against the Atlanta Hawks and the Utah Jazz. They will play their first game away from the Toyota Center on Tuesday, facing the Pelicans at a neutral location in Birmingham, Alabama. In their last two games, the Rockets have shown dominance with Kevin Durant getting up to speed for his new team.
The Slim Reaper made his Rockets debut on Wednesday, dropping 20 points on an impressive 7-of-10 shooting night. He got plenty of help from Alperen Sengun, who’s been Houston’s most consistent performer this preseason, averaging 16.5 points and 9.5 assists through two games.
On the other hand, the Pelicans, similar to the Rockets, are currently unbeaten in preseason. However, both their wins have come against NBL teams, Melbourne United and Melbourne Phoenix, with their game against Houston serving as their first real test against an NBA opposition.
Despite cruising past the Melbourne teams, the Pelicans will need to raise their level when they face the Rockets if they hope to come out on top. The return of Zion Williamson is a major boost, as he’s quickly built strong on-court chemistry with Jordan Poole throughout the preseason.
Houston Rockets vs. New Orleans Pelicans predicted lineups
Houston Rockets
PG: Reed Sheppard | SG: Amen Thompson | SF: Kevin Durant | PF: Jabari Smith Jr. | C: Alperen Sengun
New Orleans Pelicans
PG: Jeremiah Fears | SG: Jordan Poole | SF: Saddiq Bey | PF: Zion Williamson | C: Kevon Looney
Houston Rockets vs. New Orleans Pelicans predictions
With both teams boasting revamped rosters, the matchup between the Rockets and Pelicans promises to be an exciting one. Still, Houston enters as the favorite, especially against a Pelicans side that’s struggled to find its defensive rhythm throughout the preseason.
Our prediction: Rockets win
