Houston Rockets vs OKC Thunder Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for March 3 | 2024-25 NBA Season

Two teams with a history of rivalry are set to square off in Monday night’s Houston Rockets vs OKC Thunder matchup. Both squads are looking to solidify their place as Western Conference contenders this season, despite having rosters filled with young talent.

The Thunder come into this game on the second night of a back-to-back, having taken down the San Antonio Spurs 146-132 on Sunday behind a career-high 41 points from Jalen Williams for their 49th win.

Meanwhile, the Houston Rockets have struggled recently, winning just five of their last 14 games. Their most recent outing was a 113-103 loss to the Sacramento Kings on Saturday. While Houston enters the game with fresher legs, OKC has the momentum of a winning streak.

Here’s a breakdown of the expected lineups and injury updates ahead of Monday’s Houston Rockets vs OKC Thunder matchup.

Houston Rockets vs OKC Thunder injury reports

The Houston Rockets have several players listed on their injury report. Listed as questionable are Alperen Sengun (lower back), Tari Eason (injury management), Steven Adams (left ankle soreness) Dillon Brooks (right knee contusion) and Amen Thompson (right shoulder soreness). Fred VanVleet has been ruled out.

The OKC Thunder, who will be playing the second night of a back-to-back, have yet to release their injury report as of this story’s writing. However, for Saturday’s game against the Spurs, they listed Chet Holmgren as out with a left ankle sprain, Isaiah Joe as out with low back soreness, and rookies Ajay Mitchell and Nikola Topic as out due to injuries.

NBA insider Shams Charania reported that Holmgren is considered day-to-day and even warmed up ahead of the Spurs game.

Houston Rockets starting lineup and depth chart

Expect the Rockets to start Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, Amen Thompson, Jabari Smith Jr. and Alperen Sengun. Below is the Rockets’ depth chart.

Starter 2nd 3rd PG Jalen Green Aaron Holiday SG Dillon Brooks Reed Sheppard SF Amen Thompson Jae'Sean Tate Cam Whitmore PF Jabari Smith Jr. Tari Eason Jeff Green C Alperen Sengun Steven Adams

OKC Thunder starting lineup and depth chart

Expect the Thunder to start Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams, Lugentz Dort, Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein. If Holmgren remains out, expect Williams to shift to power forward, with Cason Wallace moving into the starting lineup at shooting guard.

Starter 2nd 3rd PG Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Cason Wallace Adam Flagler SG Jalen Williams Isaiah Joe SF Luguentz Dort Alex Caruso Kenrich Williams PF Chet Holmgren Aaron Wiggins Dillon Jones C Isaiah Hartenstein Jaylin Williams Branden Carlson

How to watch Houston Rockets vs OKC Thunder

Tip-off is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET at Paycom Center in OKC. It will be broadcast on Space City Home Network and available for streaming on FuboTV in local markets with a free trial, as well as on NBA League Pass.

