Houston Rockets vs. OKC Thunder Prediction & Game Preview - July 11, 2023 | NBA Summer League

NBA Summer League rolls on in Las Vegas, with the Houston Rockets taking on the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday. Both teams are unbeaten so far in the 2023 Summer League.

The Rockets have looked impressive with their young roster. Jabari Smith Jr. scored more than 30 points in both of their games. The Rockets shut him down and sent him home to rest for training camp and the regular season.

Both teams still have plenty of young talent and lottery picks to watch on Tuesday. The game airs on NBA TV and tips off at 6:30 p.m. ET.

NBA Summer League: Houston Rockets vs. OKC Thunder Preview & Prediction

Houston may not have the same production without the dominating force that Jabari Smith Jr. was. The Rockets will also be without 2023 top-five pick Amen Thompson who sprained his ankle in the first summer league game.

The Rockets will likely rely on Tari Eason and Cam Whitmore in this one. Eason has scored more than 20 points per game during the Summer League. He has shown flashes of great production and could be more involved in the Rockets' rotation this season.

Whitmore could also be in line for a big game. He scored 21 points on 9-of-16 shooting in Houston’s second game.

The OKC Thunder played well in their first game. They have plenty of young talent with NBA experience on the squad.

Chet Holmgren returned after missing the entirety of last season. The former top-five pick was efficient in his return, going 5-for-10 from the field. He will continue to try and remind people why he was once the top-rated prospect in the country.

Thunder’s young stars, Tre Mann and Jaylin Williams, are more experienced than most of the players in the NBA Summer League. The Thunder will use their experience to try and pull away in this one.

Spread: OKC Thunder (-5.5)

Total (O/U): 186

Moneyline: Houston Rockets (+180) vs. OKC Thunder (-210)

The Houston Rockets looked like the best team in the 2023 NBA Summer League. However, they should suffer a step back without Smith Jr. and Thompson. It is only the second game for the Thunder, so they will still be eager to get a win. OKC has more depth and experience, which should help them to victory.

OKC Thunder 99 - Houston Rockets 90

