Houston Rockets vs OKC Thunder Prediction & Match Preview - December 1st, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The OKC Thunder will look to level their season series against the Houston Rockets when the two teams lock horns for a 2021-22 NBA season game at Paycom Center on Wednesday.

This contest will be the fourth and final meeting of the campaign between the two sides. The Rockets won 102-89 in the previous encounter between the teams on Monday, November 29th.

Match Details

Fixture: Houston Rockets vs OKC Thunder | NBA Season 2021-22.

Date & Time: Wednesday, December 1st; 8:00 PM ET (Thursday, December 2nd; 6:30 AM IST).

Venue: Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, OK.

Houston Rockets Preview

The Houston Rockets are enjoying their best stretch of the season, having won their last three matches on the trot. Christian Wood was in terrific form once again as he tallied 24 points and 21 rebounds to seal the win for his team against the OKC Thunder in their first game of this back-to-back set on Monday.

The Rockets took a nine-point lead by the end of the first half, paving the way for a comfortable win. Houston was efficient from the 3-point line once again as they knocked down 15 attempts from deep. Their rebounding was pretty good, too, as they went +15 on the boards against the best rebounding team in the league.

The Houston Rockets were efficient with their ball movement, recording 31 team assists on the night. Doing more of the same will once again be key for them as they aim to record their fourth win on the trot.

Key Player - Christian Wood

Oklahoma City Thunder v Houston Rockets

With the way Christian Wood has been playing, it is hard to argue why he shouldn't be the Houston Rockets' key player for this contest. Wood is averaging 24.3 points, 15.6 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per game during Houston's three-game winning run. He has shot 56% from the floor and 58% from the three-point range during this stretch.

Another solid performance from him would only strengthen the Rockets' chances of grabbing their fifth win of the campaign and third against the OKC Thunder on Wednesday.

Houston Rockets Predicted Lineup

G - Kevin Porter Jr. | G - Eric Gordon | F - Jae'Sean Tate | F - Garrison Mathews | C - Christian Wood.

OKC Thunder Preview

The OKC Thunder's struggles on offense continued as they lost their sixth straight game on Monday. They haven't been able to find their rhythm with their shooting or ball movement.

The Thunder made only 35.6% of their field goals against the Houston Rockets in their previous outing. They took a whopping 43 attempts from deep but managed to convert only seven shots from there, though. OKC recorded only 16 assists as a team in that contest.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander waged a lone war with 22 points for the team. Meanwhile, Tre Mann and Isaiah Roby had 17 points apiece off the bench. The OKC Thunder need to take an aggressive approach to get out of this slump. They have been settling for way too many jumpers and should look to get more downhill. That would help them build rhythm.

Key Player - Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Oklahoma City Thunder v Los Angeles Lakers

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander seemed to have rediscovered his mojo in the last game after a string of poor outings. He recorded his first 20-point outing in six games, shooting 45% from the floor, including 40% from beyond the arc. Gilgeous-Alexander needs to replicate that performance once again to help the OKC Thunder snap their six-game skid.

Along with that, he will also have to try and carry out his point guard duties efficiently and set the tone for the rest of his teammates. His overall offensive performance will be decisive in the eventual outcome of the game, making him a key player for the match against the Houston Rockets.

OKC Thunder Predicted Lineup

G - Shai Gilgeous-Alexander | G - Josh Giddey | F - Darius Bazley | F - Luguentz Dort | C - Jeremiah Robinson-Earl.

Rockets vs Thunder Match Prediction

The Houston Rockets are in better form compared to the OKC Thunder. Their three-game winning run will give them momentum to achieve yet another positive result. This makes them the favorites to topple the Thunder and win the season series between the sides 3-1.

Where to watch Rockets vs Thunder

AT&T SportsNet Southwest and Bally Sports Oklahoma will provide local coverage of the game between the Houston Rockets and OKC Thunder. Fans can also view the game online via a subscription to NBA League Pass.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar