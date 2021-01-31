Houston Rockets vs OKC Thunder Prediction & Match Preview - February 1st, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Houston Rockets will look to add to their winning run when they visit the OKC Thunder on Monday. The Rockets have turned their 2020-21 campaign around with newfound chemistry while the Thunder are focused on building for their future.

Match Details

Fixture: Houston Rockets vs OKC Thunder | NBA Season 2020-21

Date & Time: Monday, February 1st, 8 PM ET (Tuesday, 6:30 AM IST)

Venue: Chesapeake Energy Arena, Oklahoma City, OK

Houston Rockets Preview

The Houston Rockets weren't supposed to be competitive after the slew of changes they were forced to make to their roster this season. But Victor Oladipo's good start and John Wall's return to form has seen Stephen Silas' men win five straight games. They're back in the hunt for a postseason spot.

Have yourself a night, Christian Wood!



RT for 2 #NBAAllStar Votes!



🏀 27pts

🏀 11-13 FG

🏀 9reb pic.twitter.com/RuwVJLjc5E — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) January 31, 2021

Rookie Jae'Sean Tate has impressed everyone with his work rate while DeMarcus Cousins continues to improve his production on both ends of the court. PJ Tucker has seen a dip in performances this season but with his Houston Rockets future in doubt, that's hardly surprising.

Advertisement

Key Player - Christian Wood

Christian Wood

Big man Christian Wood is having a breakout year and has played at an All-Star caliber level this season. He's averaged 23.6 points and 10.7 rebounds per game on 55.3% shooting and is arguably the Houston Rockets' most pivotal player so far. He'll be hoping to dominate the paint against the OKC Thunder.

Houston Rockets Predicted Lineup

G John Wall, G Victor Oladido, F Jae'Sean Tate, F PJ Tucker, C Christian Wood

OKC Thunder Preview

Despite having the second-worst net rating in the league, the OKC Thunder are better than what they were expected to be for a second straight season. The presence of veterans Al Horford and George Hill has helped the team's young core, although the latter has missed the last two games.

Advertisement

He’s tied the Thunder rookie record for most made threes in a game, btw — OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) January 30, 2021

Rookie Theo Maledon has made the most of Hill's absence and recorded a career-high 24 points in OKC Thunder's last matchup. Lu Dort has cooled down from downtown of late but is still making his treys at a decent 38.1% clip. Mike Muscala has had a great season off the bench and could see himself on the trade block.

Key Player - Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

OKC Thunder see Shai Gilgeous-Alexander as one of their cornerstones and he hasn't disappointed so far. Despite getting double-teamed regularly, Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 21.9 points, 6.4 assists, and 4.7 rebounds on 51.1% shooting. He'll have the attention of the defense against the Houston Rockets as well.

OKC Thunder Predicted Lineup

G Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, G George Hill, F Luguentz Dort, F Darius Bazley, C Al Horford

Rockets vs Thunder Match Prediction

Advertisement

The Houston Rockets are slowly finding their rhythm and boast of the third-best defensive rating in the league. OKC Thunder put in a shift each night but at the end of the day, they don't have the resources to compete against teams with multiple go-to scorers. Expect the Rockets to eke out a win in this game.

Where to watch Rockets vs Thunder?

Local coverage of the game will be available on AT&T SportsNet Southwest and FOX Sports Oklahoma. You can also live stream this matchup via the NBA League Pass.

Also read: LA Lakers vs Atlanta Hawks Prediction & Match Preview - February 1st, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21