Houston Rockets vs Orlando Magic Prediction & Match Preview - April 18th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Orlando Magic will lock horns with the Houston Rockets at the Amway Center tonight, in a clash between two teams who have struggled to get going this season.

The Rockets are languishing at the bottom of the Western Conference standings with a 14-42 record, while the Magic are in second-last spot in the East, just above the Detroit Pistons.

Match Details

Fixture: Houston Rockets vs Orlando Magic | NBA Season 2020-21

Date & Time: Sunday, April 18th; 7:00 PM ET (Monday, 18th April; 4:30 AM IST)

Venue: Amway Center, Orlando

Houston Rockets Preview

The Houston Rockets have been disappointing on both ends of the floor this season. This is a fact which is highlighted by the following statistics - they rank 27th in offensive rating (106.7) and 25th in defensive rating (113.6). The Rockets have been poor in rebounding and playmaking as well, as they rank 26th and 25th in those categories, respectively.

Houston Rockets' youngster Kevin Porter Jr. has put in some brilliant performances lately, averaging 15 points and close to 6 assists. Kelly Olynyk has been impressive as well, giving a production of 11 points and 6.5 rebounds per contest.

Key Player - Christian Wood

Houston Rockets v Los Angeles Clippers

Christian Wood has been the only positive in an otherwise nightmare season for the Houston Rockets. The former Pistons man was having a breakout season this campaign before getting sidelined with a knee injury.

On his return to action, there has been a reduction in his production from the floor. However, he has still managed to display flashes of excellence. Wood has averaged 21 points and 10 rebounds for the season, and the Rockets' hopes of winning will hinge on him tonight.

Houston Rockets Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - John Wall l Shooting Guard - Kevin Porter Jr. l Small Forward - Jae’Sean Tate l Power Forward - Danuel House l Center - Christian Wood.

Orlando Magic Preview

Orlando Magic have had one of the worst offenses in the 2020-21 season, managing to average just 104.3 points per game. They haven't been able to move the ball efficiently as well, registering just 22.4 assists per contest. However, Orlando Magic have rebounded the ball quite well, and they rank 6th in the league in total rebounds.

Terrence Ross and Wendell Carter Jr. have taken up the mantle of scoring since Nikola Vucevic's departure. Ross has put up 15 points and 3 rebounds, while former Chicago Bulls man Carter Jr. has averaged 11 points and 8 rebounds.

Key Player - Wendell Carter Jr.

Chicago Bulls v Philadelphia 76ers

As a young replacement for Vucevic, Wendell Carter Jr. was acquired by the Orlando Magic as part of a deal with the Chicago Bulls. In his third season in the league, the 21-year-old has made a bright start with the Orlando Magic.

Carter Jr. is having his best offensive year in the NBA but could have a tough outing tonight, as he will be coming up against this year's breakout star Christian Wood. Wendell Carter Jr. has been a menace in the paint so far, and it will certainly make up for an intriguing matchup.

Orlando Magic Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Dwayne Bacon; Shooting Guard - Michael Carter-Williams; Power Forward - Chuma Okeke; Small Forward - James Ennis III; Center - Wendell Carter Jr.

Rockets vs Magic Match Prediction

Both teams have been incredibly poor this season, and it looks like they are headed towards the NBA lottery. The Houston Rockets will be slight favorites to win this clash since Orlando Magic have a comparatively weaker starting lineup.

Where to Watch Rockets vs Magic

Local broadcasting of Houston Rockets vs Orlando Magic game will be available on AT&TSN- South West-Alt and Bally Sports Florida. The match can be streamed live with an NBA League Pass as well.

