Houston Rockets vs Utah Jazz: Prediction & Match Preview - March 12th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

2020-21 NBA action continues as the Houston Rockets will take on the Utah Jazz at the Vivint Arena on Friday.

Despite their recent slump in form, the Utah Jazz have maintained their top spot in the Western Conference standings, thanks to their stellar 27-9 start to the season. Meanwhile, the Houston Rockets are at the other end of the spectrum, languishing in the penultimate spot in the standings after a dismal 11-24 start to their campaign.

Match Details

Fixture: Houston Rockets vs Utah Jazz | NBA Season 2020-21.

Date & Time: Friday, March 12th; 10:00 PM ET (Saturday, March 13th; 8:30 AM IST).

Venue: Vivint Arena, Salt Lake City.

Houston Rockets Preview

The Houston Rockets have been abysmal at the offensive end of the floor, ranking second from bottom in offensive rating and averaging just 107.5 points per game. They are the worst 3-point shooting team in the league this season, making just 33% of their attempts from the deep.

Except for John Wall, Victor Oladipo and Jae'Sean Tate, no other Houston Rockets player has managed to average more than ten points per game this campaign. They have been an extremely poor rebounding team as well, tallying a dismal 42.4 rebounds per match, which is the third-worst by any team this season.

Key Player - Victor Oladipo

Miami Heat vs Houston Rockets

Since his move from the Indiana Pacers, Victor Oladipo has had a terrific impact in Stephen Silas' offense, putting up 20 points, 4.7 assists and 5.2 rebounds per game. He has also averaged 1.5 steals per game, making his presence felt at the defensive end as well.

However, Oladipo has been quite inefficient from the field, shooting an unimpressive 39.6%. His shooting from behind the arc has been no better either, as he has managed to make just 32.3% of his attempts.

Houston Rockets Predicted Lineup

G - John Wall, G - Victor Oladipo, F - Jae'Sean Tate, F - Danuel House, C - Justin Patton.

Utah Jazz Preview

The Utah Jazz, arguably, have been the most balanced team this season, which is reflected in both their offensive and defensive ratings. The Utah Jazz rank no. one in offense, courtesy their tally of 118. Their defensive rating of 109 is the third-best in the league this campaign.

The Jazz have been a shining example of a franchise playing well as a team as opposed to hero-ball. That is evident in six of their players averaging 11 points per game and three putting up more than four assists per outing. Jordan Clarkson has been an invaluable piece of the Utah Jazz rotation, averaging 17.9 points per game.

Key Player - Donovan Mitchell

2021 NBA All-Star Game

After featuring in the NBA All-Star game, shooting guard Donovan Mitchell will be raring to go against the Houston Rockets. The athletic guard has averaged 24.7 points, 5.4 assists and 4.7 rebounds per game this campaign, doing so on a 38% shooting from the deep.

Mitchell leads the Utah Jazz in both minutes and points scored this season, so head coach Quin Snyde will hope for a big outing from him on Friday night.

Utah Jazz Predicted Lineup

G - Mike Conley, G - Donovan Mitchell, F - Royce O'Neale, F - Bojan Bogdanovic, C - Rudy Gobert.

Rockets vs Jazz Match Prediction

Taking their record and personnel into consideration, the Utah Jazz are the firm favorites to win this game. The Rockets are going through a poor run of form, so it is highly likely that their 14-game losing streak could continue.

The Utah Jazz's backcourt will be one to watch out for, as both Donovan Mitchell and Mike Conley have been in sizzling form so far this campaign.

Where to watch the Rockets vs Jazz game?

The local coverage of the Houston Rockets vs Utah Jazz game will be available on AT&T South West and AT&T Rocky Mountain. The match can also be live-streamed with an NBA League Pass.