How did Aaron Gordon fare in the 2016 dunk contest? Taking a closer look at the Nuggets' star's performance

Aaron Gordon gave a performance for the ages in the 2016 NBA dunk contest. He battled against Zach LaVine, who eventually claimed the award. However, Gordon's loss has a big asterisk. To this day, many, including him, believe that he should've won the title that weekend. Gordon emerged as one of the best high-flyers in the NBA in that stretch.

His dunks had all players, fans and judges sent into a frenzy that night. Gordon started the contest with a between-the-legs 360-degree dunk in the opening round. The judging panel, featuring Magic Johnson, Shaquille O'Neal, Tracy McGrady, Dikembe Mutombo and George Gervin, gave Gordon nine points each.

Gordon finished second behind Zach LaVine, who got a perfect score from the judges in the opening round. The two dunk specialists then went on to put on arguably the greatest dunk contest in NBA All-Star history.

Aaron Gordon had the first attempt in the final round. He invited his former team, Orlando Magic's, mascot to hold the ball over his head under the rim. Gordon needed two attempts to complete his dunk. He jumped over the mascot and went between the legs. Four judges gave him a perfect score, while Shaquille O'Neal believed it was a 9/10 dunk.

Zach LaVine also got the same treatment on his attempt, forcing the two finalists into a second round. Gordon went berserk in the second round. He had Orlando's mascot participate again but with increased difficulty.

The mascot held the ball in his left hand over his head as he rotated on the spot. Gordon timed his dunk to perfection, palming the ball in one hand and going 360 again with the ball behind the back. He earned a perfect score. Replays showed his other hand was behind his head.

LaVine also secured a perfect score, forcing a third round. Gordon had the mascot up again. This time Gordon jumped with his legs over the mascot, grabbed the ball with his right hand and then dunked it with his left hand.

The two earned another round with full scores. Aaron Gordon didn't have a mascot in his final two rounds. He needed help from one of his Magic teammates, who threw the ball off the sideboard. Gordon steamed in from the baseline for a windmill dunk, earning him another 10/10 score from all judges.

Gordon made his final dunk attempt, taking the ball at the back of his head and down low from the baseline. McGrady, Mutombo and Gervin gave him nine points each, while Magic and Shaq gave him 10/10. That was it for Gordon as LaVine bagged a 50 in the final round to clinch the title.

Aaron Gordon vowed to never participate in the Dunk Contest after his loss in 2020

Aaron Gordon participated in 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020 slam dunk contests. He racked up the most 50-point scores in history (eight). However, the Denver Nuggets star never won the slam dunk title. After the 2016 showdown against Zach LaVine, Gordon produced another blockbuster against Derrick Jones Jr. in 2020.

Gordon scored a perfect 50 in five of his six attempts. He finished with 47 in the final round, while Jones edged him by a point. Despite producing stellar performances for four straight years, Gordon didn't win the award again. He was left shocked after his final score was only 47.

Aaron Gordon pulled himself out of the slam dunk contest forever after that evening. He came close to nearly agreeing to participate again this year but said he would only do it if he gets the nod for the All-Star game.

