How big a difference would Serge Ibaka have made to the LA Clippers in the 2021 NBA Playoffs?

The LA Clippers recently announced that forward/center Serge Ibaka underwent a season-ending back surgery. The surgery effectively rules him out of the ongoing playoffs, in which the LA Clippers are locked in a second-round battle with the no.1 seed Utah Jazz.

Ibaka featured in just two games for the LA Clippers in the post-season and is set to be a big miss for the remainder of their matches.

Serge Ibaka's absence will be a massive loss for the LA Clippers from a tactical viewpoint

The LA Clippers signed Serge Ibaka in the 2020 off-season with the playoffs in mind, considering the wealth of experience and the unique skill-set the Spanish star brings to the table. A championship winner with the Toronto Raptors in 2019, Ibaka ended up playing just nine minutes for the championship hopefuls.

Serge Ibaka is a 36% career shooter from behind the arc, who could've allowed Tyronn Lue to play a completely switchy, perimeter-focused starting five. Ibaka is also adept at protecting the rim. Those two qualities meant that he was probably the favorite to start at the 5 in the post-season, splitting minutes with the more traditional Ivica Zubac.

The series with the Utah Jazz was tailor-made for Serge Ibaka, as the LA Clippers could've created a tactical mismatch by matching him up against Rudy Gobert. Three-time Defensive Player of the Year winner Rudy Gobert is arguably the best defender in the paint, but his defense on the perimeter is not exactly reassuring.

Ibaka's ability to play as a perimeter player would have baited Gobert to leave the paint on several occasions throughout the series, giving the LA Clippers a considerable advantage.

Tyronn Lue has recently switched to a Nicolas Batum and Marcus Morris frontcourt, with Ivica Zubac relegated to the bench. This goes to show that Serge Ibaka could've started at one of these spots, making his unavailability a cause for concern for the LA Clippers.

Serge Ibaka had an injury-plagued 2021/22 NBA campaign as the former OKC Thunder star ended up missing 31 regular-season games. Ibaka is on a two-year, $19 million contract with the LA Clippers, with the second year being a player option. Hence, it would be intriguing to see if he chooses to opt-in and return with Kawhi Leonard and co. next season.

