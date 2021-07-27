How to change the quarter length in NBA 2K21?

NBA 2K22 is set to be released on September 10th, with Dallas Mavericks’ superstar Luka Doncic announced as the main cover star. NBA 2K22 has already threatened to be a milestone game in the overall 2K series, with a number of new features having being announced already along with the teaser-trailer.

Regardless, as it often happens, fans tend to focus of features that are not present, with one of the biggest demands seen in the past year being that of allowing cross-platform play, especially for next-gen consoles in the form of Xbox Series X/S and PS5.

NBA 2K21 also offers gamers a variety of features and customizations that they can make, with the MyCareer option allowing fans to create customized players as well. One of the features that NBA 2K21 has is that it allows users to change the length of games/quarters. In this article, we look at the steps gamers need to follow in order to change quarter lengths in NBA 2K21.

#NBA2K22 New Features ✅



🍂Seasons expand to MyCAREER & The W

🏙️All-new City

🚢All-new Neighborhood

🔄The City & MyCAREER become one

⛹️Offense is more skill based

🏀New MyTEAM additions

🔜More to share in Aug. & Sept.



Read Full Courtside Report ➡️ https://t.co/uMX7ixwfJy pic.twitter.com/fjeF7rX2x3 — NBA 2K (@NBA2K) July 20, 2021

NBA 2K21: How to change quarter lengths in the game?

NBA 2K21 has often come under scrutiny for its slow pace and long quarters. However, most gamers will know that game-lengths are entirely customizable, with the game allowing quarters to be as long as 12 minutes, as is the case in the actual game. Regardless, while gamers can enjoy a highly realistic experience with quarters that are exactly 12 minutes long, the overall pacing of the game might result in gamers wanting to decrease the game lengths.

Dirk Nowitzki and Kevin Durant will also feature on NBA 2K22 covers.

To do so, users will need to follow the steps below:

Open and log in to the game.

Go to the main menu and press “Features” (Triangle button on PS and Y-button on Xbox) From the “Options” menu, select “Settings.” From the menu that pops up, players can customize a range of game settings. Find “Change quarter length” under “Features” and adjust the quarter lengths accordingly.

As mentioned above, games will be able to customize the length of each quarter from 1-12 minutes. For more information about the upcoming NBA 2K22 and further announcements, read the following article.

