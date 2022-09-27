How to enter Club 2K in NBA 2K23?

NBA 2K23 has seen a plethora of new functionalities and features being added.

The game has already been recognized as the best that has been released as part of the overall 2K series. Several new events, challenges and rewards mean that gamers always have something to do in order to improve their progress in NBA 2K23. Another interesting feature that has been added is the Club 2K.

Club 2K gives gamers access to various extra rewards, game modes, and experience points. However, there exists quite a bit of confusion regarding its location and the time at which the feature can be accessed in the game.

This article provides all the necessary information on the matter.

NBA 2K23: How to enter Club 2K?

Well, gamers are bound to be confused about their access to Club 2K. This is despite the fact that the location itself is straightforward and effective in the middle of the map. Club 2K is very easily reocgnizable and is surrounded by buildings such as the Theater, Ante up, Pro-Am courts, and the Rec. Still, gamers would have found that they cannot enter most of the time.

This is because Club 2K is only accessible on Fridays, from 9PM ET to 12AM ET. At all other times, the location is closed and cannot be entered. Entering the club itself gives gamers experience points and reward points. It also gives them access to various game modes in NBA 2K23 with specific benefits and rewards as well.

Hence, the only reason gamers have been confused is because the location itself is only fully accessible from 9 PM to 12 AM. Gamers will also be able to earn double the rewards that they usually get during this time, which makes the location a must-visit for gamers.

While the same kind of matches are accessible via the Club 2K during the times mentioned above, the extra rewards mean that players can easily quicker their progress by making use of it.

