How far can the Houston Rockets go in the 2021-22 NBA season?

The Houston Rockets are a team set to continue their rebuild in the 2021-22 NBA season. After trading away All-Star James Harden last season, the Rockets found it tough to retain winning momentum and eventually decided to blow it all up.

The Rockets added as many as four players in the first round of the 2021 NBA Draft, namely Jalen Green, Josh Christopher, Alperen Sengun, and Usman Garuba. These young draftees will be joining an already intriguing group of young talent including Kevin Porter Jr., Kenyon Martin Jr., and Jae'Sean Tate. The team does have some veterans such as Eric Gordon, Christian Wood, and John Wall, who can help the young rookies get acclimated to the NBA.

The Houston Rockets ended last season with just 17 wins and the worst record in the NBA. The young talent on this team will be hoping to use the upcoming campaign as a stepping stone to transitioning out of the rebuilding phase.

Predicting the Houston Rockets' floor for the 2021-22 NBA season

Houston Rockets Eric Gordon going up for a layup

The Houston Rockets are a largely young team, and it will take some time for their young core to get accustomed to the jump-up in skill in the NBA. The 2021-22 season could be one with a lot of struggles as the Rockets try to build for the future.

The young core will for sure take their lumps, but it could prove to be beneficial for the team in the long run. The more minutes these young players can get, the more prepared they will be to take a leap in the near future.

The Rockets do have some trade pieces that could be of value to NBA contenders. Gordon and David Nwaba are players who could be flipped for more draft picks during the season. Gordon has already been involved in trade rumors and his 3-and-D ability could help a contender.

If the Rockets decide to move some of their valued veterans for picks, this will clear minutes for the team's young core. Focusing on player development should be the main objective for Stephen Silas and his coaching staff this season.

The 2021-22 season for the Houston Rockets will come with fewer ups than downs, but the team and fans should look beyond the record. They could still end up with the worst record in the NBA, but that means a better chance at getting the number one overall pick in next year’s draft.

Predicting the Houston Rockets' ceiling for the 2021-22 NBA season

Houston Rockets Christian Wood #35 at the top of the key

In the 2021 NBA Summer League, the four first-round draft picks for the Houston Rockets looked great. Jalen Green looked impressive even though his offensive game has more potential to grow and be more consistent. Josh Christopher outperformed expectations considering he was the 24th overall pick.

Alperen Şengün showed he has a polished offensive game that should translate easily into the NBA. Usman Garuba didn’t shine on offense, but he showed glimpses of being a defensive anchor for the Rockets.

StatMuse @statmuse Jalen Green in 2 Summer League games:



48 PTS

10 REB

15-29 FG

7-14 3P

11-12 FT

52/50/92% Jalen Green in 2 Summer League games:



48 PTS

10 REB

15-29 FG

7-14 3P

11-12 FT

52/50/92% https://t.co/cFVHMEa0G9

Kevin Porter Jr. could also expand on his very productive first season with the Rockets. Last season, Porter Jr. averaged 16.6 points and 6.3 assists per game in just 26 appearances. With the Rockets likely to prefer developing their young talent over winning, he could see a massive jump in those stats and usage rate.

Christian Wood was averaging borderline All-Star numbers before injuries derailed his campaign. By the end of the season, he still averaged 21 points and 9.6 rebounds per game. Even though he is 26 years old, he is likely still in the long-term plans for the Rockets.

The Houston Rockets do have decent talent at their disposal to win some games. If their rotations click on all cylinders, the Rockets could even end up with a respectable seed in the West, falling just short of the play-in tournament spots.

Realistic prediction for the Houston Rockets' 2021-22 NBA season

Also Read

Houston Rockets rookie Jalen Green

The Houston Rockets are not expected to win a lot of games in the 2021-22 season and they probably won’t. However, seeing improvement in the young core is what matters, along with better odds for the 2022 NBA Draft lottery. They are most likely to be one of the three worst teams in the Western Conference.

Edited by Raunak J