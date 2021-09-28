How far can the Toronto Raptors go in the 2021-22 NBA season?

The Toronto Raptors have had less success in the NBA playoffs in recent years despite winning the championship in 2019, to the point where they entirely missed out on the playoffs last season. After losing Kawhi Leonard and Danny Green in the 2019 offseason, things went downhill for the franchise from the Great White North.

It was a fairly decent, quiet offseason for the Toronto Raptors as they did not actively pursue any talent. Although they added a few elite talents like Goran Dragic and Precious Achiuwa via trade, we can't say they did much to improve their roster.

However, the Toronto Raptors won in the draft lottery and used their 4th overall pick to select Scottie Barnes from Florida State. The versatile forward was brilliant in the 2021 Las Vegas Summer League and could grow into an elite defender.

There is a lot that could go right with this Toronto Raptors team during the 2021-22 NBA season. First, they could be one of the best teams defensively. They could also be a threat on the other end of the court with their athleticism and veteran presence in Dragic.

Predicting the floor for the Toronto Raptors

Pascal Siakam #43 of the Toronto Raptors

The Toronto Raptors lost their best player in franchise history, Kyle Lowry, in the 2021 offseason as he was traded to the Miami Heat. Although the Raptors still have All-Star talent that can impact games, nothing will be the same.

The Toronto Raptors' front office has said they would build around Pascal Siakam, but the subtle attempt at that last season did not produce great results. The 2019 NBA's Most Improved Player failed to reach the new heights many anticipated. That said, the floor for the Raptors will be finishing outside the top ten.

Between the New York Knicks' resurgence, the Atlanta Hawks' come-up, and the Chicago Bulls' athletic roster, there's not much room for the Toronto Raptors team that cannot match the intensity of these franchises. Things will get shaken up in the East as the 4th-10th position is up for the taking. Given the quality of rosters as a result of a busy 2021 offseason,

Predicting the ceiling for the Toronto Raptors

Scottie Barnes of the Toronto Raptors

Say things go smoothly for the Toronto Raptors, and they qualify for the playoffs either as a top-six seed or via the play-in tournament, they are unlikely to go past Round 1 in the 2022 NBA playoffs.

The Toronto Raptors have a lot of exciting talent in the frontcourt but lack options on the backcourt. Dragic's addition is undoubtedly a boost, seeing as he is a decent three-pointer and a master creator. However, it is unclear at this point if he'd be a great fit.

The competition in the Eastern Conference is tough, which will make things doubly difficult. While the Heat have made high-profile acquisitions that make them championship contenders, the Chicago Bulls' additions of DeMar DeRozan and Lonzo Ball might cause the most problems. A starting five comprising of Ball, Zach LaVine, DeRozan, and Nikola Vucevic would surely help the Bulls' cause as they have missed the playoffs for four consecutive seasons.

Finishing out of the top ten would be disappointing but with the competition they are up against in the 20221-22 NBA season, it is difficult to see another outcome.

