How far can the Utah Jazz go in the 2021-22 NBA season?

The Utah Jazz steamrolled the loaded Western Conference to finish with a league-best 52-20 record in the 2020-21 NBA season. The Jazz led the association in both Offensive Rating (118.4) and Net Rating (9.48) while having the third-best Defensive Rating (108.94).

Quin Snyder and his men were expected to finally get past their playoffs hump and reach the Western Conference Finals at least. However, they suffered yet another disappointing postseason exit as they lost to the LA Clippers in the second round.

The Utah Jazz led the series 2-0 before the Clippers came back to win the series 4-2 following impressive performances from Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. The absence of point guard Mike Conley due to injury proved costly for Utah, as he was a key cog in their amazing regular-season run.

Their stunning exit left a bitter taste in the mouths of players and staff, with Donavan Mitchell saying this year's exit hurt more than the previous years. He said the following in an interview:

"This hurts more than last year because we were up again and lost again. This is going to eat at me. Even when I go to the grocery store, I'm going to be thinking about it."

Their defeat left both the players and the fans stunned as they were expected to get past a Clippers team that had lost their best player in Game 4. A mixture of bad luck with injuries and a lack of perimeter defense ended up being the undoing of the Jazz.

Mike Benischek @BenischekPJ Heart-wrenching loss for the Utah Jazz. For 5 months they were the picture of what team-based basketball should be, only to pick the wrong two-week stretch to go into a banged-up, perimeter-defenseless funk. Would have been nice for the Jan/Feb Jazz to have had a national stage. Heart-wrenching loss for the Utah Jazz. For 5 months they were the picture of what team-based basketball should be, only to pick the wrong two-week stretch to go into a banged-up, perimeter-defenseless funk. Would have been nice for the Jan/Feb Jazz to have had a national stage.

The 2021-22 season is slated to be different, though. The Western Conference got even more loaded, but with a lot of new faces, chemistry issues are bound to plague franchises as they try to integrate new stars. The Utah Jazz will have an upper hand in this aspect as they have decided to run it back with most of the players coming back apart from a few roster changes for the bench.

The biggest addition to the Jazz this offseason is not a splashy new free agent, but an equally vital one in Mike Conley, whom they re-signed to a three-year $72.5 million deal. If Conley manages to remain healthy, Utah will have an All-Star backcourt that will match the best in the league. The additions of Rudy Gay, Hassan Whiteside and Eric Paschall through free agency provide them with the ideal bench depth that they badly craved during last year's playoffs.

The Utah Jazz have one of the most complete rosters in the league, but, as shown by their previous experiences in the playoffs, having the right team on paper and having a good regular season record does not guarantee success in the playoffs. Having said that, they do have the necessary tools to make their first Western Conference Finals appearance since 1998.

Predicting the floor for the Utah Jazz

Utah Jazz All-Star Donovan Mitchell directing his teammates

The Utah Jazz are one of the few teams in the league with a complete roster armed with the capability of being elite on both ends of the court. However, the biggest Achilles heel for them would be their health as key cogs in their team missed a significant number of games last season, including crucial ones. This proved to be their biggest roadblock in the postseason.

A below-average perimeter defense also worked against them in the series against the Clippers. With other franchises in the West having a better backcourt defensively, this could prove to be disastrous for the Jazz if not fixed soon. Considering these factors, the floor for Utah could be yet another disappointing second-round exit in the playoffs.

The regular season has never been a problem for the Utah Jazz and it would be surprising if they finished outside the top five in the Western Conference, considering the talent and depth that they possess in their squad.

The additions of Rudy Gay and Eric Paschall will provide them with the offensive punch that they desired from their bench without compromising much on defense. 'Rudini' is one of the best acquisitions of the offseason and will provide the Utah Jazz with a reliable backup four. Paschall is a good offensive weapon to bring off the bench, while Whiteside is an ideal backup for 'Stifle Tower' Rudy Gobert.

Add to that the likes of Jordan Clarkson, Joe Ingles, Royce O'Neale and 2021 draft pick Jared Butler, and you have enough depth to place the Utah Jazz as a contender, if not a favorite.

Predicting the ceiling for the Utah Jazz

Donovan Mitchell will be seeking vengeance after Utah Jazz's disappointing playoffs exit against the Clippers

The Utah Jazz's ceiling for the 2021-22 season could be a Western Conference Finals appearance if they manage to stay healthy. They have made the right acquisitions in the offseason to complement a team that already has very good chemistry. They are led by a young superstar about to enter his prime in Donovan Mitchell, who has the capability to turn a series around at a moment's notice.

That, coupled with the fact that they are backed by a coach who is one of the best in the league, firmly places the team in good stead to finish strongly.

The return of All-Star Mike Conley will be a huge relief for the team as the wily veteran has the presence of mind and a sense of calmness to guide the team through difficult times. The impact of Conley's injury was felt not only on the court but in the locker room too. Hopefully, he can stay healthy during the season and help guide his team through the playoffs. That would depend on how they manage his workload during the regular season, though.

Donovon Mitchell and the Utah Jazz will come out with a vengeance to prove that last season's regular season form was not by luck and that they can carry it forward into the postseason too. Don't be surprised if you see the Jazz in the NBA Finals, even though that's a bit of a stretch right now with teams such as the Lakers, Suns and Nuggets in their path.

