How to get 35,000 VC in NBA 2K24 for free?

NBA 2K24 is about to complete its first month over the next few days of October, as the game continues to offer exciting content to players on both the current and next-gen platforms. While the nature and type of content varies between the same and different versions, there's a lot of uniform content as well that's shared. However, 2K Games has decided to offer a unique form of free gifts to all those who are playing on the current-gen platforms.

All those who play the game over the next fortnight will be eligible for some amazing rewards at no additional cost. This is the chance for current-gen NBA 2K24 players, as a similar offering is also active for those on next-gen. Players will be able to get some really valuable items, including VCs, which are the premium currency of the game.

Here are all the details about the freebies on offering and how to get them:

NBA 2K24 See You On The Court campaign details

Earlier on October 3, 2K Games shared the details of the event from their official X, formerly Twitter, account. According to the same post, the latest offering includes the following gifts for players:

35,000 VC

3 NBA 2K MyTeam packs

5 6x MyCareer boosts

While all three items are valuable and useful in their rights, the additional VC could be a huge difference-maker due to how certain systems work in NBA 2K24. For example, the auction market in the MyTeam mode has been replaced with a system that allows players to directly get a card they want. The additional VC is what they need to get the next best item for their respective squads.

How to get the gifts?

The process of obtaining the gifts is pretty simple. All a player needs to do is log in at least once between October 1 and October 16. As long as they log in once, the rewards will be automatically sent to them. They can then redeem the packs from the "unopened packs" section in MyTeam. The extra VC will be added directly to their existing balances.

Who is eligible for the NBA 2K24 See You On The Court campaign?

As mentioned earlier, this particular contest is only available for current-gen users. In other words, anyone who's playing on the PS4, the Xbox One, PC and the Nintendo Switch will be eligible for all the benefits mentioned above.

While all the new offerings will be delightful for the fans, it doesn't override the problems of NBA 2K24's current-gen version. It has been an underwhelming performance so far, and the offered quality has hardly impressed the community at all.