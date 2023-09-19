NBA 2K24 Trendsetter pack: How to get 10,000 VC for free?

NBA 2K24 is well into its first full month since its launch on September 8, and the new Trendsetter option pack has been released for the community. This comes directly from 2K Games, who posted the information on their social media account.

Thanks to the latest gift, players will be able to earn plenty of useful items over the first three seasons, and information surrounding the freebies of Season 1 has been made public.

There have been few freebies to boast of since NBA 2K24 became available. A few codes containing VCs were handed out, but those were only for a limited time.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Trendsetter pack, in comparison, will be available to anyone who fulfills the login condition. Once redeemed, all the freebies allowed for Season 1 will be automatically added to the player's in-game accounts.

Details regarding the gifts of Season 2 and Season 3 have yet to be announced.

NBA 2K24 Trendsetter pack rewards

There's a nice variety of rewards that are part of the Trendsetter pack:

10,000 VC

6x 10-Game Skill Boosts

MyTEAM Ruby Option Pack

2x 1-Hour Double XP Coins (1x MyCAREER, 1x MyTEAM)

Expand Tweet

The main reward will be the additional VC, which is the premium currency in NBA 2K24. While different methods can earn this currency, it's always nice to have more of them. The currency can be used for different items, including opening different packs to get more cards.

Additionally, a new Option Pack has also been included in the Trendsetter pack. This consists of a set of Ruby player cards that can be selected for free. The card chosen by a player will be added to their MyTeam roster.

The additional boosts can also be beneficial, allowing players to earn more in-game resources by playing.

How to get the NBA 2K24 Trendsetter pack?

The new set of gifts are login rewards meant for those who have been playing NBA 2K24 since the early days. All someone needs to do is log in at least once by September 2030, and the gifts will be available in their in-game stores.

The packs can be found in the Unopened Packs section, from where they can then be redeemed.

Additionally, if someone has already logged into the game by now, they will also get the rewards. In their case, a fresh login might not be necessary, and they should find the rewards the next time they start MyTeam mode.