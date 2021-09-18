How to get Billionaire Boys Club clothing in NBA 2K22?

NBA 2K22’s MyCareer game mode has brought in a wide range of realistic changes that have made the overall experience vast and unparalleled in comparison to previous editions of the NBA 2K series. With a range of quests, activities and ways to earn VC available throughout the City, NBA 2K22 represents the most vast in-game transformation seen in the series in recent years.

In NBA 2K22, one of the official clothing partners are the Billionaire Boys Club, a company owned by Pharrell Williams. A range of Billionaire Boys Club clothing styles can be bought from the City in NBA 2K22. In this article, we look at everything you need to know in order to do so.

NBA 2K22: How to get Billionaire Boys Club clothing?

NBA 2K22’s MyCareer mode has brought in a range of new features, with a plethora of clothing brands available to be bought in-game. In order to do so, players will need to load into the Neighbourhood and then use the nearest elevator to go to “Promenade.”

The Promenade contains a range of clothing stores, with quite a few real-life brands also having their own stores in the game. However, other stores have multiple clothing brands, with the 2HR Set and Boss stores selling merchandise from multiple stores, for example.

Luka Doncic is the chief cover star for NBA 2K22.

Currently, the Billionaire Boys Club clothing is only available at the Swag’s store, which is located between the Pro-AM Play area and the NBA store. It must be noted that the NBA store also sells multiple big-game brands such as Adidas and Nike. Billionaire Boys Club merchandise, however, is cheaper and more affordable than most other in-game brands.

Gamers will have to collect VC in order to be able to buy merchandise on sale. A range of real-life styles and designs have also been added in NBA 2K22. This is true for all of the merchandise available in the game across brands. However, as far as Billionaire Boys Club clothing is concerned, the Swag’s store in-game is the only place that currently has the brand.

As mentioned above, there are a range of ways that can be used to acquire VC in NBA 2K22 quickly. For more help on the matter, the following article can be read.

