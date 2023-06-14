How to get updated NBA 2K23 rosters in the game?

NBA 2K23, the latest installment in the renowned basketball simulation series, offers gamers the opportunity to experience the sport with updated rosters and features.

It is crucial for sports simulation games to have the most current lineups to provide an authentic and immersive experience. NBA 2K23 delivers in this aspect, allowing players to access the latest squads in basketball and even play as legendary players.

Roster updates are available within NBA 2K23

NBA 2K23 is available on a variety of platforms, including both current-gen and next-gen consoles. With the game being up for grabs on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, and Nintendo Switch, 2K games have done an exceptional job of providing frequent updates for all versions of the game.

These updates not only provide gamers with the latest stats and attributes for their favorite players, it also adds certain tweaks to their appearances as well.

How to download the latest roster update in NBA 2K23?

These are the steps users can follow to update their rosters on various platforms:

PlayStation

Go to the Notifications tab in the UI and select NBA 2K23.

Choose the 'Check for Updates' option. If there are any roster updates, they will be installed.

Xbox

Select the Games and Apps option from the Home screen.

Choose the Manage option and select NBA 2K23. Go to Update game.

PC/Steam

Simply launching Steam on your PC with an adequate internet connection will kickstart the download process for the latest version of the game.

How to create separate rosters?

These are the steps gamers must follow to create the most immersive rosters in the game:

Launch the game

Go to the Features section

Select Create Roster

The following roster types will be available for gamers to select from: Official 2Ksports roster, User-Created roster and Injury-Free roster. As the names suggest, the official roster features authentic lineups from the actual sport and is updated regularly, the User-Created roster consists of custom lineups, whereas the Injury-Free roster features real-life squads excluding injured players.

You will be presented with a list of rosters to choose from and download.

This provides fans with an added layer of customization that boosts their overall experience on the virtual court.

