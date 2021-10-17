How to Increase Your Corporate Level in NBA 2K22 MyCareer

NBA 2K22 is already being heralded as one of the best games that have ever been released in the series. The game has added a range of new features, mechanisms, locations and challenges that have given a GTA-esque feel to the game. The MyCareer mode in particular has undergone a huge transformation and might take quite some time for gamers to get a hang of.

One new feature added as part of the MyCareer mode is the fact that players can negotiate and sign sponsorship deals and endorsements in order to progress faster and acquire more items. NBA 2K22’s MyCareer mode has a “Corporate Level” feature which can be increased if gamers want to sign more lucrative deals that will have bigger rewards. In this article, we look at everything gamers can do to increase their corporate level on NBA 2K22.

NBA 2K22 MyCareer: How to increase the Corporate Level?

Most brand deals in NBA 2K22 are easy enough to acquire and negotiate for. However, the best deal with the highest rewards is the Nike deal, which requires players to get their corporate level to a whopping 8. For next-generation users, there are a total of 10 different Personal Brand attributes and 13 different endorsement opportunities.

To sign a particular brand deal, players simply have to fulfill the Fans and Personal Brand level requirements that can be seen in the Progression tab in NBA 2K22’ MyCareer mode. The Corporate Level of your MyPlayer can be increased by simply progressing in the game and playing as many competitive matches as possible.

However, the Corporate Level increases rather slowly and it might take players weeks in order to organically get to level 8. In order to increase it quickly, players can simply go to the Fashion Runway near the North Side Knights’ corner in the City. Players will need to take the stage after equipping one of the Runway Animations available:

Runway Walk: Monotone, Understated Elegance, Pensive

Monotone, Understated Elegance, Pensive Runway Turn: Casual Cool, Motown Moves, Ball Is Life, The Thespian

One stage appearance should result in around 15-30 Corporate Level points, and multiple runs can be done in order to level up quickly. Players can even answer questions from the media at the event in order to earn some extra Corporate Level points.

