How did J.R. Smith react to Draymond Green's altercation with Jordan Poole? All you need to know

Draymond Green has been in the news for all the wrong reasons over the past few days. The Golden State Warriors forward had an altercation with his teammate, Jordan Poole, and this is something fans can't stop talking about.

Many current and former players have also reacted to this news. J.R. Smith, a two-time NBA champion, shared his thoughts regarding the incident. Smith is not a big fan of Green's behavior and has put some fans on blast.

J.R. Smith spent 16 years in the league and was on five different teams. He had many great fights against Draymond Green, but he knows that punching teammates is not acceptable. Let's take a look at what Smith shared regarding the incident.

J.R. Smith puts Draymond Green and some fans on blast

When reports of Green's altercation with Poole emerged, no one believed it was anything serious. However, most fans thought that it was Poole who was too confident and who caused the problems with his teammates.

A few days later, an unknown person leaked a video that showed Draymond sucker punching his teammate. The video completely changed the narrative, but some fans still defended the Warriors forward.

J.R. Smith, however, did not like Draymond Green's behavior and he believed it was uncalled for. He shared his thoughts on his Twitter profile, which you can see below.

JR Smith @TheRealJRSmith Ain't no way! Over a foul in practice… nahhh run me my fade. And y'all talking about it should have never got out is weird! So is it weird that y'all mad at the person for putting it out but yet when cops beat up prisoners in jail we want all the info! Can't have it both ways.

At the moment, it is unclear what exactly provoked Draymond Green to punch Jordan Poole. However, there have been rumors that he did it because of a foul in practice, which is what J.R. Smith brought up.

Smith doesn't think that the 2017 Defensive Player of the Year should have attacked his teammate. He also finds it very weird that some people criticize the person who leaked the practice video.

Smith put fans on blast for being mad at the leaker. He even compared it to police officers beating prisoners in jail and how people usually want to get as much info as possible regarding these incidents, including videos.

While people can be hypocritical in certain situations, there is a reason why so many players are upset with whoever leaked the video. After all, closed practices are not meant to be seen by the public.

Despite this, Draymond deserves all the blame that he's received.

Draymond Green has returned to the Warriors earlier than expected

After the video was leaked, Green announced that he would step away from the team, but was hoping he would return for the season opener. However, it appears that he is already back.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania Warriors' Draymond Green has been fined for practice altercation last week, and will return to team activities on Thursday, coach Steve Kerr says.

According to Shams Charania, the defensive specialist was fined for the incident and will return to the team on Thursday. The Warriors did not suspend Green and he will most likely be available for the opening night.

