"How does he keep getting rewarded in life?" NBA fans turn in hilarious reactions as Emma Stone allegedly waves at Grayson Allen

Phoenix Suns shooting guard Grayson Allen seemingly was a double winner in their game against the Lakers on Thursday in Los Angeles. Apart from helping his team get the road win, he, too, allegedly was the recipient of a goodbye wave from award-winning actress Emma Stone.

The scene took place late in the fourth quarter of the Suns’ 127-109 victory over the Lakers. While on her way out, the La La Land star passed behind the bench of the visiting team and waved at the direction of Grayson Allen.

It was not confirmed, however, if Stone’s wave was for the Suns player. As a result, fans had a hilarious take on it and shared their reactions on social media.

Below are what some of them wrote on X:

"How does he keep getting rewarded in life."

"She thought it was him"

"Why do good things happen to terrible ppl im sick."

"I didn’t know Ted Cruz had riz like that"

"It was Okogie"

"This will be studied in the future"

"Wasn’t familiar with bros game"

"She was aiming towards Book and Allen c**k blocked."

Suns impressed with Grayson Allen’s play so far this season

When shooting guard Grayson Allen landed in Phoenix in the offseason, not too many saw it as an eventful one. But midway into the ongoing season, the six-year NBA veteran has been a key personnel in the rotation and has left his team impressed.

The former Duke player was part of the three-way deal involving the Suns, Portland Trail Blazers and Milwaukee Bucks that sent All-Star guard Damian Lillard to Milwaukee. Prior to being sent to Phoenix, he spent the previous three seasons with the Bucks.

In the ongoing NBA season, Allen is the team’s fourth-leading scorer with 13.5 points per contest, behind the Suns’ Big 3 of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal. More impressive, he is shooting on an impressive clip, going 50.2% from the field, 47.2% from three, and 90% from the charity stripe.

Apart from his offense, he is also asked to guard the best players of the opposing teams on most nights, which he does relatively well.

In a report which came out on Sports Illustrated, Phoenix coach Frank Vogel spoke highly of Grayson Allen and what he has brought to the team, saying:

“When our team shares the basketball, the basketball gods rewards you and he’s (Allen) always been aggressive… I didn't foresee the way he's played for us this year. I think he's exceeded all of our expectations from that standpoint."

It is not only Vogel who is singing praises to the 28-year-old Florida native as All-Star Booker is also high on him, sharing:

“Impressed. I mean you just said it. He is a sniper. Somebody that I have a bunch of trust in on the court. Not only to make threes, but to play make and to defend at a high level."

One of the standout moments for Grayson Allen this season came in their 113-97 victory over the Miami Heat on Jan. 5, where he top-scored with 31 points, built on nine triples and 11-of-19 shooting.