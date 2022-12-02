How do Kyrie Irving's stats compare to other elite point guards in the league?

Kyrie Irving's stats have been impressive despite missing eight games due to a team-imposed suspension. Through 15 games played, the Brooklyn Nets star is averaging 24.7 points per game, 4.1 rebounds per game, 4.3 assists per game, 0.9 steals per game, and 1.0 blocks per game. Additionally, he is shooting 47.6% from the field, 32.5% from three-point range, and 91.4% from the free-throw line.

Take a look at how Kyrie Irving's stats compare to other elite point guards around the NBA.

Kyrie Irving's stats compared to other point guards

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry is averaging 31.4 points per game, 6.7 rebounds per game, 7.0 assists per game, 1.1 steals per game, and 0.2 blocks per game through 20 games played. Curry is shooting 51.8% from the field, 43.6% from three-point range, and 90.7% from the free-throw line.

If he maintains his numbers through the end of the season, it will become just the second season in which a player has averaged at least 30.0 points per game with 50/40/90 shooting splits. The first? Curry in 2015-2016, his unanimous MVP season.

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic is averaging 33.5 points per game, 8.8 rebounds per game, 8.6 assists per game, 1.8 steals per game, and 0.5 blocks per game. In 19 games played, Doncic is shooting 50.5% from the field, 31.5% from three-point range, and 72.3% from the free-throw line. Doncic is currently leading the NBA in scoring.

Ja Morant is having the best season of his young career, setting new career highs in scoring, rebounding, assists and three-point shooting. The Memphis Grizzlies star is averaging 28.2 points per game, 6.3 rebounds per game, 7.6 assists per game, 1.1 steals per game, and 0.3 blocks per game. He is shooting 46.8% from the field, 37.6% from three-point range, and 74.3% from the free-throw line.

Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard has played just 11 games. He is averaging 26.3 points per game, 4.3 rebounds per game, 7.0 assists per game, 0.5 steals per game, and 0.3 blocks per game. Lillard has shot 42.2% from the field, 33.3% from three-point range, and 87.5% from the free-throw line, all below his career averages.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has played at an elite level this season. The OKC Thunder star has averaged 31.1 points per game, 4.9 rebounds per game, 6.1 assists per game, 1.7 steals per game, and 1.2 blocks per game. He is shooting 50.6% from the field, 33.9% from three-point range, and 91.9% from the free-throw line.

While Kyrie Irving's stats have been very strong this season, there have been several point guards matching or exceeding his production, as it has, arguably, been the strongest position in the NBA. Kyrie Irving's stats may have to improve if he wants to earn another All-NBA selection, as the position is stacked this season.

