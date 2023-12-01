How many Championships do the Warriors have?

The Golden State Warriors have won seven NBA championships since they were founded in 1946. Four of these championships have been claimed over the last eight years. The franchise earned its first title in 1947, one year after being founded in Philadelphia.

Playing under the name, the Philadelphia Warriors, they won a second championship in 1956. In 1962, they changed their name to San Francisco Warriors and became the Golden State Warriors in 1971.

Four years later, in 1975, they won their third NBA championship and after that, it took them four decades to return to the top of the league. Under coach Steve Kerr, Golden State has created a dynasty with six NBA Finals appearances and four championships since 2014.

In 2015, they defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers in six games to claim their first title in 40 years. A year later, they came a step away from repeating, but blew a 3-1 lead and lost to the Cavaliers in seven games.

Golden State came back, though, and won back-to-back championships (2017, 2018). With Kevin Durant leading the way and claiming back-to-back Finals MVP awards, Golden State rallied past Cleveland in straight years.

The two franchises collided in four straight NBA Finals (2015-2018), with Golden State reaching the Finals in 2019 as well. However, they lost megastars Klay Thompson and Durant to serious injuries during the series and were defeated by the Toronto Raptors in six games.

After a couple of struggling years with Stephen Curry and Thompson out injured, Golden State got back on track and challenged for the title. The franchise defeated the Boston Celtics in six games in the 2022 NBA Finals and won its fourth title in eight years and seventh in franchise history.

Warriors confident they can have another title run this year

The Golden State Warriors have faith in their ability to return to the top and challenge for their eighth NBA championship.

The franchise wants another title run with its current core. Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson are optimistic about the team's ability to make it to the Finals.

Klay Thompson spoke on "Podcast P with Paul George" (segment starts at 34:00 mark) back in August:

"It was tumultuous at times. It's hard going back-to-back, man. It's a whole different beast and I didn't have the greatest start to the year. ... We had a bumpy road, injuries plagued us a little bit. I'm still proud of the way we fought, though.

"We're all on the same page. Like look, we got another ring in us. We at least expect that. We can do it if we just stay the course."

The Warriors have been struggling early on with nine wins from their last 19 games, while they have won only three of their last 10.