How many children does Charles Barkley have? Taking a closer look at the NBA legend's family

Charles Barkley was one of the most dominant players of the 1980s and '90s. Despite standing at only 6-foot-6, Barkley was a power forward who became one of the best rebounders in league history.

The Hall of Famer has achieved a lot of success both on and off the floor. After retiring, he successfully transitioned into becoming a basketball analyst and has gained even more fans with that job.

Despite being very popular and outspoken, Barkley keeps his life private, which is why many NBA fans don't know much about him.

Barkley has one child, Christiana. In this article, we will take a look at who she is and share some interesting details about her.

Charles Barkley has only one child

Charles Barkley met Maureen Blumhardt in the late 1980s and fell in love with her shortly after. The couple married in 1989 and have been together ever since. They have one child, and her name is Christiana.

Christiana Barkley was born the very year her parents married. She came into the world in December 1989 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Barkley played for the Philadelphia 76ers until 1992.

Barkley is well known for being one of the best analysts on Turner Sports' "Inside the NBA" show, and this is the same company Christiana worked for as a sales assistant.

Barkley's daughter attended Columbia University in New York and graduated in journalism. She married Ilya Hoffman, the founder of DemandByte, in 2021. Christiana is currently the Director of Writing and Senior Account Manager at the Koppelman Group, a college consulting company.

What's funny about Christiana is that she was named after a mall. Her father discussed this on "The Steam Room" podcast.

"There's a Christiana Mall in Delaware that I always used to go by. That's how she got her name, Christiana," the NBA legend said.

It's also interesting that Christiana's husband is not a sports fan. Shortly before he was introduced to her, he didn't even know who Barkley was. He only knew him as "the guy from 'Space Jam.'"

Just like rest of the family, Christiana keeps her private life away from the public.

Charles Barkley at his daughter's wedding

Christiana is married to a Jewish man, and there was a special ceremony that was performed during the wedding. Charles wasn't a big fan of it as it included something called hora. This custom included lifting the NBA analyst in the chair, and he wasn't a big fan.

Shortly before the wedding, the Hall of Famer said he was trying to lose weight so that wedding guests could lift him more easily. During his career, Barkley was listed at 6-foot-6 and around 250 pounds, so it's not surprising that he was worried about this part of the wedding.

Fortunately, hora was just fine and the basketball legend had a lot of fun during it.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein