“I love Charles Barkley, I love watching Charles Barkley” - Rich Eisen says he’s thrilled that Charles Barkley is staying with Turner, says it would’ve been a bummer to not see him on Thursday nights

Charles Barkley is one of the most famous sports analysts in the whole world. After spending 16 years playing in the NBA, Barkley became a popular basketball analyst.

The former basketball superstar nearly left his current job and joined the LIV Tour. However, he has decided to stay with Turner Sports, his current company, to the delight of many NBA fans.

Another popular sports personality, Rich Eisen, recently spoke about Barkley's decision on his podcast. Like many fans, Eisen is happy that the NBA legend will keep his job as a basketball analyst.

"For all of us who love Charles Barkley with Ernie and Shaq and Kenny, in the hands of the Turner Sports family, we are grateful and thrilled about this news," Eisen said.

"I love watching Charles Barkley. It would absolutely be a bummer to tune in on Thursday nights and not see him because he was at some LIV golf tournament, somewhere on planet Earth."

Barkley loves to golf, and he plays it frequently. However, he is more experienced as a basketball player.

Charles Barkley is very likable

Charles Barkley played in the NBA in the '80s and '90s. Despite being undersized for a power forward, he became one of the greatest rebounders in the league's history.

The big man never won a championship ring. That's what Shaquille O'Neal, his broadcasting partner, teases him about most of the time.

However, Barkley doesn't take it the wrong way. He also loves to make fun of his partners and other NBA players. What makes him unique is that he gives credit where credit is due.

Barkley loves watching the current generation of players and praises them for how they play the game. Furthermore, fans enjoy his earnestness as an analyst.

While his broadcasting partners are also talented, the truth is that "Inside the NBA" wouldn't be the same without Charles Barkley.

The former NBA superstar said he would join the LIV Tour if they offered him a $60 million contract, but this probably did not happen. It is also possible that he received a huge contract offer but that Turner Sports gave him a massive pay bump to keep him.

Either way, Barkley will stay with Turner Sports until the end of his broadcasting career. He is only 59, and NBA fans are hoping he will be a part of "Inside the NBA" for at least one more decade.

According to reports, the former All-Star has three more years left on his contract and will be paid $30 million over this period.

Considering that Barkley was criticized for even considering joining the golf organization, this situation has worked out for him. He will still be a likable NBA analyst and earn millions for his services.

