How many players from Steph Curry's draft class remain in the NBA? Taking a closer look

Golden State Warriors superstar point guard Steph Curry has come a long way since being drafted No. 7 in the 2009 NBA draft. While many players from his draft class have fallen out of the league, the 35-year-old continues to thrive.

Curry is one of just 11 players from the 2009 draft who are still on a team as of the 2022-23 season. The other 10 include Blake Griffin, James Harden, Ricky Rubio, DeMar DeRozan, James Johnson, Jrue Holiday, Taj Gibson, Patrick Beverley, Danny Green and Patty Mills.

Among these, only three players - Curry, Holiday, and DeRozan - were named All-Stars this season, with Harden still having a strong case for inclusion.

In his 14th season, Curry has maintained his impressive form, averaging 29.4 points, 6.1 rebounds, 6.3 assists, 0.9 steals, and 4.9 3-pointers per game on 49.3% shooting over 56 games.

He has also been in top form during the playoffs, averaging 33.7 ppg, 4.9 rpg, 4.9 apg, 0.9 spg, and 4.9 3pg on 48.8% shooting through seven games.

Which players were selected ahead of Steph Curry in the 2009 NBA draft?

Six players were selected ahead of Steph Curry in the 2009 NBA draft. These players include Blake Griffin, Hasheem Thabeet, James Harden, Tyreke Evans, Ricky Rubio and Jonny Flynn. Thabeet and Flynn went on to become infamous draft busts. Meanwhile, Evans peaked in his rookie season before falling out, and Rubio became a perennial role player.

Griffin and Harden are the only two players from the top six who went on to have elite careers. Griffin is a six-time All-Star and five-time All-NBA team member. Meanwhile, Harden is a one-time MVP, 10-time All-Star and seven-time All-NBA team member. However, neither player’s career stacks up to Curry’s.

Curry is a four-time champion, two-time MVP, one-time Finals MVP, nine-time All-Star and eight-time All-NBA team member. He is widely regarded as the greatest shooter in NBA history, making it clear that he would likely go No. 1 in a hypothetical 2009 redraft.

