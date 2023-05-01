"Never doubt this man"- Warriors fans are going nuts as Steph Curry drops 50 in Game 7 against the Kings

Golden State Warriors superstar point guard Steph Curry made NBA history in the Warriors’ 120-100 Game 7 win over the Sacramento Kings on Sunday. This came as Curry became the first player to score 50 points in a Game 7.
Curry’s 50-point night came on 52.6% shooting, with 16 of his points coming in the fourth quarter. The star point guard also recorded eight rebounds, six assists and seven 3-pointers.
Curry’s iconic performance had fans raving about him after the game:
“Never doubt this man,” one fan said.
“He’s DIFFERENT,” another said.
Meanwhile, others proclaimed Curry one of the greatest, if not the greatest, players of all time:
“People really gotta start putting Steph in the GOAT conversation,” one fan said.
“Best point guard ever. No debate.” another said.
Here are a few more of the top fan reactions to Steph Curry’s historic Game 7 performance against Sacramento:
Also read: "KD and Book are gonna have to go crazy" - Charles Barkley has reservations about Phoenix Suns' lack of depth following Game 1 loss
Steph Curry on Game 7 win over Sacramento
With their Game 7 win over Sacramento, Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors have advanced to the Western Conference semifinals. This comes after Golden State was in dire straits after trailing 2-0 early on in its first-round series against the Kings.
However, the Warriors overcame the odds by winning four of their next five games. Per ESPN, they are now the first Warriors team to overcome a 2-0 deficit in a best-of-seven series (1-9). Following Game 7, Curry spoke about how Golden State is not going to take the opportunity to advance for granted:
“It's amazing because you're still in the fight,” Curry said.
“Better than the alternative of on the outside looking in. Having been down 0-2 in this series, nothing was guaranteed, you don't take anything for granted.”
Curry added that the Warriors love being able to keep proving people wrong:
“We're defying the odds by still playing at this high of a level,” Curry said.
“I know everybody wants to see you fail. That's kind of the nature of where we're at right now. We love when we still prove a lot of people wrong. It's part of our vibe now.”
Golden State will next take on the LA Lakers in Round 2. This proved to be a tough matchup for the Warriors in the regular season. This comes as the Warriors lost their season series against the Lakers 3-1.
Game 1 between the Warriors and Lakers will take place on Tuesday in San Francisco.
Also read: “If we’re serious about winning a championship, that sh*t doesn’t happen” - Mike Malone gives inspiring pep talk during Phoenix Suns vs Denver Nuggets