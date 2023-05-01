Create

"Never doubt this man"- Warriors fans are going nuts as Steph Curry drops 50 in Game 7 against the Kings

By Tristan Rawcliffe
Modified May 01, 2023 02:00 GMT
Golden State Warriors superstar point guard Steph Curry made NBA history in the Warriors’ 120-100 Game 7 win over the Sacramento Kings on Sunday. This came as Curry became the first player to score 50 points in a Game 7.

Curry’s 50-point night came on 52.6% shooting, with 16 of his points coming in the fourth quarter. The star point guard also recorded eight rebounds, six assists and seven 3-pointers.

Steph Curry is the first player in NBA History to have a 50-point Game 7.UNREAL. 🤯 https://t.co/CExYojr5QF
Curry’s iconic performance had fans raving about him after the game:

“Never doubt this man,” one fan said.

@BleacherReport Never doubt this man

“He’s DIFFERENT,” another said.

@BleacherReport He’s DIFFERENT 😤😤😤😤

Meanwhile, others proclaimed Curry one of the greatest, if not the greatest, players of all time:

“People really gotta start putting Steph in the GOAT conversation,” one fan said.

@BleacherReport People really gotta start putting Steph in the goat 🐐 conversation

“Best point guard ever. No debate.” another said.

@BleacherReport best Point Guard ever. no debate.

Here are a few more of the top fan reactions to Steph Curry’s historic Game 7 performance against Sacramento:

@BleacherReport MY GOAT 🐐
@BleacherReport On the Road
@BleacherReport Already surpassed Lebron’s legacy
@BleacherReport Yes Lakers fans not even Lebron was capable of accomplishing this feat. Steph surpasses him all time after the Warriors defeat the Fakers 4-1. Bookmark it
@BleacherReport Thats why hes better than LeBron AND Jordan
@BleacherReport My GOAT, they’re levels to this. What they gonna say now?💯🏆#DubNation https://t.co/eRZr2BipJM
@BleacherReport Dame, Morant, Trae, Bron, Magic can't do this
@BleacherReport Steph actually IS who they want Lebron to be…
@BleacherReport As a Cavaliers fan it was hell watching Steph operate. Guy is just a baller without question. Can shoot from anywhere at any time.
@BleacherReport Top 2 PG of all time
@BleacherReport Turned off the beam https://t.co/LWCf05Gzvb

Steph Curry on Game 7 win over Sacramento

With their Game 7 win over Sacramento, Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors have advanced to the Western Conference semifinals. This comes after Golden State was in dire straits after trailing 2-0 early on in its first-round series against the Kings.

However, the Warriors overcame the odds by winning four of their next five games. Per ESPN, they are now the first Warriors team to overcome a 2-0 deficit in a best-of-seven series (1-9). Following Game 7, Curry spoke about how Golden State is not going to take the opportunity to advance for granted:

“It's amazing because you're still in the fight,” Curry said.
“Better than the alternative of on the outside looking in. Having been down 0-2 in this series, nothing was guaranteed, you don't take anything for granted.”

Curry added that the Warriors love being able to keep proving people wrong:

“We're defying the odds by still playing at this high of a level,” Curry said.
“I know everybody wants to see you fail. That's kind of the nature of where we're at right now. We love when we still prove a lot of people wrong. It's part of our vibe now.”
Golden State will next take on the LA Lakers in Round 2. This proved to be a tough matchup for the Warriors in the regular season. This comes as the Warriors lost their season series against the Lakers 3-1.

Game 1 between the Warriors and Lakers will take place on Tuesday in San Francisco.

