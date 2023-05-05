How many rings did Kobe win with Derek Fisher? Taking a closer look

Kobe Bryant and Derek Fisher formed a formidable partnership during their time with the LA Lakers. Together, they won a total of five NBA championships. Their first championship win together was in 2000, followed by victories in 2001, 2002, 2009, and finally in 2010.

While Bryant was a star of the team, Fisher was a perfect role player. Their winning partnership began in 2000 and it culminated with their fifth championship win in 2010.

Unlike Kobe, Derek Fisher has played for three different teams during his 18-year NBA career. However, he couldn't win another ring anywhere else.

Derek Fisher was a starter in all but one championship run, while Kobe Bryant was a star

Derek Fisher was drafted with the 24th overall pick in 1996. Both he and Kobe Bryant were in the same draft class, although the legendary shooting guard was the 13th pick.

In their fourth year together, Fisher and Bryant won their first championship by defeating the Indiana Pacers in six games. At the time, Fisher was a bench player and the starting point guard was Ron Harper.

However, the 6-foot-1 guard was promoted to the starting five during the 2000-01 season, helping the Lakers win back-to-back titles. With the two amazing guards in the lineup and Shaquille O'Neal, LA ended up winning a three-peat as well.

Fisher became a starter during the second championship run (Image via Getty Images)

After winning three championship in a row, the Lakers fell apart. O'Neal was traded to the Miami Heat, while Fisher signed with the Golden State Warriors. However, the point guard returned to the City of Angels in the 2007-08 season, and the Lakers advanced all the way to the NBA Finals.

Despite having a great roster, the Lakers lost to the Boston Celtics and their big three in six games. A year later, the returned to the NBA Finals, beating the Orlando Magic for Bryant's and Fisher's fourth championship ring.

The guards won their last ring in 2010 against the Celtics.

Fisher and Bryant won their last championship in 2010 (Image via Getty Images)

The series against the Celtics was Kobe Bryant's last NBA Finals appearance. Derek Fisher, on the other hand, advanced to the 2012 NBA Finals with the OKC Thunder. However, the Miami Heat defeated the Thunder in five games, denying Fisher his sixth ring.

Despite never being a superstar, Fisher was an important part of the Lakers. He hit numerous clutch shots during his 18-year career and was a great playmaker.

The point guard ranks second in total playoff wins with 259, trailing only LeBron James and his 273 victories as of May 4. Fisher and James are also tied for the most playoff series wins with 40.

