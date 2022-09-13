How many tattoos does LeBron James have? Looking at the possible meanings of some of them 

LeBron James has multiple tattoos. He enjoys body art and has frequently added or updated tattoos during his impressive NBA career. The Los Angeles Lakers superstar has more than 20 tattoos, each with a special meaning. The four-time NBA champion even has a tribute to another NBA player on his thigh.

This article will look at LeBron James' tattoos and their meaning. The 19-year NBA veteran has been creative with his body art, and it's interesting to see everything that he's inked on himself.

LeBron James has more than 20 tattoos

The Lakers forward has several tattoos that reference his fantastic career. One of his earliest tattoos is a "WITNESS" tattoo on his right calf. James inked this in 2006 during Nike's campaign under the same name.

Back then, LeBron was in his third year and was one of the league's best young players. After winning the Rookie of the Year award, James averaged 27.2 points in his second season and 31.4 points in the third year.

The four-time MVP got a matching tattoo on his other calf that said "HISTORY" in 2010.

LeBron's "CHOSEN 1" tattoo is located on his back, and he got it in 2002. The young prospect was featured on the cover of Sports Illustrated with the title "The Chosen One."

LeBron also has a tattoo with a biblical reference. The Lakers superstar has a winged lion over his chest, the Lion of Saint Mark. His left shoulder contains "Est 1984," which refers to the year he was born.

James' body also has a "Loyalty" tattoo on his rib and an "Akron" tattoo on his right shoulder, a reference to his hometown. His right forearm has a "330" tattoo, which is the area code of his hometown.

Friends and family

LeBron James has a "Gloria" tattoo on his right arm, his mother's name. Gloria James struggled during her life and faced some financial issues while raising LeBron.

James also has his initials L and J on his body. He has Bronny James' portrait on his left forearm. LeBron has a tattoo of Bryce Maximus's name, his youngest son.

James' right rib has a "Family" tattoo beautifully written in cursive. He added a Black Mamba tattoo to his thigh in 2020. LeBron James did this to honor his friend and NBA legend Kobe Bryant, who tragically passed away in a helicopter crash.

Edited by Chad Marriott