How many times has Chris Paul been traded? Finding out more

Chris Paul is recognized as one of the best point guards in NBA history, often showcasing his elite vision as a playmaker on the court.

Chris Paul was drafted as the fourth pick in the 2005 NBA draft by the New Orleans Hornets (2005-2011). He played six seasons with the Hornets, and averaged 18.7 points per game (47.1% shooting, including 35.9% from 3-point range) along with 9.9 assists. Paul led the Hornets to three playoff appearances, but could never advance past the second round.

Paul has also played for five different teams in the league, but he has been traded six times throughout his career.

Los Angeles Clippers (2011-2017)

After former NBA Commissioner David Stern vetoed the trade that would have sent Paul to the Lakers, he later landed with the Los Angeles Clippers. Chris Paul played six seasons with the Clippers, and averaged 18.8 PPG (47.5% shooting, including 37.8% from 3-point range) along with 9.8 APG.

Similar to his playoff appearances with the Hornets, Paul struggled in getting his team past the second round. They came close in both the 2014 and 2015 playoffs, but ultimately fell short.

Paul was integral in the Clippers' success and popularity during the 2010's era. He, along with Blake Griffin and Deandre Jordan, started the "Lob City" era for the team. The era involved fast-paced offense and loads of highlight dunks through impeccable lob passes.

Houston Rockets (2017-2019)

After getting eliminated by the Utah Jazz in seven games during the 2017 playoffs, Paul was traded to his third team, the Houston Rockets. Chris Paul played two seasons with the Rockets, and averaged 17.1 PPG (44.1% shooting, including 36.9% from 3-point range), 8.0 APG, along with 5.0 RPG.

Paul and the Rockets were one game away from eliminating the Golden State Warriors in the 2018 Western Conference Finals. However, Chris Paul was sidelined in a pivotal Game 6 due to a hamstring injury he sustained in Game 5. The Warriors ended up forcing Game 7, and won the series.

During the 2019 playoffs, the Rockets lost once again to the Warriors, this time in six games.

In a pivotal Game 5 with the series tied at 2-2, the Rockets were pulling within three points at under 2:05 minutes to go. With 2:05 minutes left, Kevin Durant exited with an injury as the Rockets had a chance to pull away with a 3-2 lead. Unfortunately, they didn't take control of the opportunity presented as Golden State emerged victorious.

Oklahoma City Thunder (2019-2020)

After his time in Houston, Chris Paul was traded to the OKC Thunder, where he played for one season. Paul averaged 17.6 PPG (48.9% shooting, including 36.5% from 3-point range), 6.7APGg, and 5.0 RPG.

Despite the odds stacked against them, Paul was able to lead the Thunder to a playoff appearance against his former Rockets team. They pushed the Rockets to seven games, but ended up losing the series.

Phoenix Suns (2020-2023)

Chris Paul's fourth team was the Phoenix Suns, where he played for three seasons. During his time at Phoenix, he averaged 15.1 PPG (48.0% shooting, including 36.6% from 3-point range) and 9.5 APG.

Paul finally made his way to the Finals during his first season with the Suns. However, he ended up losing to Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks in six games. He averaged 21.8 PPG (55.0% shooting, including 52.2% from 3-point range) and 8.2 APG.

After losing to the Mavericks in the second round of the 2022 playoffs and to the Nuggets in the 2023 playoffs, the Suns traded Paul to the Washington Wizards.

Washington Wizards (2023)

After three seasons with the Phoenix Suns, Chris Paul landed with the Washington Wizards as his fifth team.

Golden State Warriors (Present)

Before the upcoming season, the Washington Wizards traded Chris Paul to the Golden State Warriors in exchange for Jordan Poole, making it his sixth team.

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr on the team's acquisition of Chris Paul

After acquiring Chris Paul from the Wizards in exchange for Jordan Poole, Warriors coach Steve Kerr spoke to the media to address the reasoning behind the move.

"I’ve loved this group that we’ve had the last couple years but the biggest point is that we sensed we needed a shift," Kerr isaid. "Didn’t mean we needed an overhaul, but we needed a shift of some sort. I think everybody in the organization sensed that. And it feels like we’ve made a pretty significant shift without giving up our identity."

Golden State will have an interesting look with Paul included in the roster in preparation for the upcoming NBA season.

