How many Wildcats players have gone in the top ten of the NBA Draft? Cam Whitmore may join Kerry Kittles, Tim Thomas, and other Villanova legends

Villanova Wildcats forward Cam Whitmore is one of the youngest prospects in this year's NBA draft class, and yet, he is also one of the most intriguing players. Not only does he have immense upside, he's showing flashes of being ready for the step up to the league.

Villanova has a history of producing NBA-ready players, and when Whitmore is drafted on Thursday night, he'll be continuing a long tradition for the Wildcats.

From Kerry Kittles, who was picked eighth by the New Jersey Nets in 1996, to Tim Thomas, who replaced him at Villanova and was picked seventh by the Nets in 1997, Villanova has NBA pedigree.

How many Wildcats have been picked in the top 10, and can Cam Whitmore become one of them?

Ersin Demir @EDemirNBA Cam Whitmore is going to be a multiple 20+ points-per-game scorer in the NBA.



The NBA-ready body at 18 years old combined with his elite first step and strength make him such a huge scoring threat.



Wildcats legends who have played in the NBA

There have been a handful of top 10 prospects from Villanova, starting in 1950 with Paul Arizin, who was picked third.

Tom Hoover was picked seventh in 1963, Jim Washington ninth in 1965, Ed Pinckney 10th in 1985, Kerry Kittles eighth in 1996, Tim Thomas seventh in 1997 and Randy Foye seventh in 2006.

Kerry Kittles is Villanova's best ever player, and he still holds the record for most points in the program's history with 2,243. His No. 30 was retired by the Wildcats.

His NBA career was marred by injuries although he made it onto the NBA All-rookie second team due to his impressive 158 3-pointers. He played eight years, but no one can doubt that it was a decent career.

The man who filled the Kerry Kittles void for Villanova was Tim Thomas. He led the team to the Big East regular season title before declaring for the 1997 NBA draft.

He was picked seventh, also by the New Jersey Nets but was traded immediately for the Philadelphia 76ers' pick, which was Keith Van Horn. Thomas had a 13-year career, with his most successful stints at the Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns.

The 2018 Villanova Wildcats' class was one of the most impactful classes in its history, having sent three prospects to the NBA.

Currently, Donte DiVicenzo can be seen harrying and hassling opponents alongside NBA legends Steph Curry and Klay Thompson at the Golden State Warriors. He is the most high-profile Villanova alumnus active in the league.

Cam Whitmore, who turns 19 next month, is being mocked as a top 10 pick due to his explosiveness and offensive end-product. Teams like the Houston Rockets and Utah Jazz reportedly have an interest in him.

