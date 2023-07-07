Michael Jordan is arguably the best ever to play basketball, but what gives him an edge in the GOAT argument is how he managed his finances.

The six-time NBA champion earned $94 million in his 15-year NBA career, but the bulk of his fortune came from selling sneakers.

In 2022, the Jordan brand raked in $5.1 billion, from which MJ took home 5% royalty. Doing the math, the 10-time NBA scoring champion keeps winning in life, taking home a $255 million paycheck.

Joe Pompliano @JoePompliano



Jordan Brand Annual Sales

• 2018: $2.8 billion

• 2019: $3.1 billion

• 2020: $3.7 billion

• 2021: $4.8 billion

• 2022: $5.1 billion



The popularity of the Jordan brand has escalated over the past few years. Aside from MJ himself, the shoe line is now endorsed by young and popular NBA players Luka Doncic, Zion Williamson and Jayson Tatum.

Other than the three rising stars, Chris Paul, Russel Westbrook and newly retired Carmelo Anthony have been carrying the shoe as ambassadors.

The latest to join the Jordan brand is the 2023 NBA rookie of the year Paolo Banchero from the Orlando Magic. Other notable players that are under contract by the Jordan brand are Bam Adebayo, Mike Conley Jr, Rui Hachimura and Kemba Walker.

Jordan continues to be the richest to ever play basketball, having a net worth of $2 billion, while LeBron James is second with $1 Billion.

Front Office Sports @FOS Michael Jordan’s career earnings now include:



NBA salary: $93.8 million

Nike earnings: About $2 billion

Hornets sale: About $2 billion Michael Jordan’s career earnings now include:NBA salary: $93.8 millionNike earnings: About $2 billionHornets sale: About $2 billion https://t.co/AF3WaaDKIQ

The continued popularity of Michael Jordan as the GOAT, plus the stars carrying the Jordan brand truly helps ramp up sales.

Michael Jordan's mother Deloris helped build his fortune

It was shown in the movie "Air" that they initially didn't want to meet with Nike and sign with Adidas. Deloris Jordan, Michael's mother, was the catalyst for convincing his son to go and meet with Nike to hear their offer.

Complex Sneakers @ComplexSneakers Happy Mother’s Day, Deloris Jordan. Thank You for making your son take that meeting. Happy Mother’s Day, Deloris Jordan. Thank You for making your son take that meeting. 💐 https://t.co/xdQ88VmFAZ

After the negotiations, Deloris makes a phone call to Nike's talent scout Sonny Vecaro. She said to add a 5% royalty and Michael would sign with them over Adidas or Converse. The deal was done and the rest is history.

Following the advice of his mom was one of the best things to happen to Michael Jordan in his entire life.

