How much is Michael Jordan ex wife's net worth? Fortune and more explored

Michael Jordan's ex-wife's net worth is estimated at hundreds of millions of dollars. The Chicago Bulls legend was married to Juanita Vanoy from 1989 to 2006, but the two split following irreconcilable differences.

Interestingly, Jordan's divorce settlement is the most expensive divorce of an NBA player of all time. Vanoy's net worth skyrocketed after it as she received $168 million. Adjusted for inflation, this comes down to approximately $252 million in 2023.

Vanoy's net worth is currently estimated at $200 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. While she did receive a large amount of money after her divorce, Vanoy has also saved it and helped others with it.

Michael Jordan's ex-wife Juanita Vanoy has been mostly away from the public eye

Michael Jordan is considered the greatest basketball player of all time. He was in his prime during the 1990s, which is why his private life was put under a microscope as well.

Jordan met Juanita Vanoy in 1984, the year he was drafted into the NBA, and the two tied the knot five years later. However, their marriage ended up falling apart in 2006.

Michael and Juanita first filed for a divorce in 2002, but they reconciled, withdrawing their divorce petition. However, they filed for divorce again four years later, and it was finalized in December 2006.

Jordan's marriage to Juanita fell apart in 2006 (Image via Getty Images)

Juanita Vanoy received $168 million from her divorce settlement in 2006. At the time, this was the largest celebrity divorce settlement, which is why it's no surprise that Jordan's ex-wife's net worth drastically increased after it.

While their marriage ended up falling apart, the couple made it work for 16 years. Michael and Juanita also have three children together.

Jordan's divorce settlement was the largest celebrity settlement at the time (Image via Getty Images)

Juanita Vanoy Jordan currently serves on the board of Reel Beauty Inc., Chicago's non-profit organization that mentors young girls. She's also been the president of Vanoy Jordan Enterprises, LLC since 2006.

Interestingly, the Chicago Bulls legend made only $94 million from his contracts in the NBA. However, his current net worth is currently estimated at more than $2 billion, mostly due to his connection to Nike and Jordan Brand.

